Austin College unable to complete comeback against East Texas Baptist

Herald Democrat

Austin College put up 20 fourth-quarter points but wasn't able to complete a comeback in a 37-30 loss against East Texas Baptist in American Southwest Conference action at Jerry Apple Stadium.

After a slow start for both teams, East Texas Baptist (4-3, 3-3) picked things up offensively midway through the first quarter with a seven-play, 51-yard drive culminating in a one-yard touchdown run by Josh Lister. The score stayed that way into the second quarter when John Aldridge kicked a 30-yard field goal with 8:41 left before half-time to get Austin College (1-5, 1-5) on the board.

The Tigers built on their lead four minutes later with a 10-play, 81-yard drive that was capped by a 15-yard touchdown strike from Troy Yowman to Tariq Gray for the 14-3 half-time margin.

The lead was 20-3 midway through the third as Yowman hooked up with Gray on a 52-yard scoring strike with 8:11 left in the quarter. Austin College cut into the deficit five minutes later, as Devon Rideaux found paydirt from six yards out to make it 20-10.

ETBU had a quick answer with a 74-yard touchdown pass from Yowman to Roma Jefferson for a 27-10 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.

Yowman added another touchdown pass early in the fourth, finding Qua Heath for a 44-yard catch, to make it 34-10 but Kaden Bess returned the ensuing kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown to get Austin College back in the game.

East Texas Baptist tacked on a 30-yard field goal by Alberto Garcia with 5:27 left and Austin College inched closer when Tyler James found Aaron Rideaux for a 20-yard touchdown to make it 37-23 with 3:31 left.

The Roos’ recovered a fumble on a fourth-and-four play as the Tigers were trying to run out the clock and AC took over in ETBU territory. James finished off the drive with a TD run with 1:04 remaining to get within seven.

But the onside kick attempt failed and East Texas Baptist hung on for the victory.

James completed 16-of-28 passes for 199 yards with a touchdown and a pick while also leading the 'Roos with 75 yards on 20 carries and Aaron Rideaux caught six passes for 154 yards, all in the second half. Rylan Ritch paced Austin College defensively, making seven stops with a sack and a fumble recovery.

Yowman was 15-of-30 for 333 yards with four touchdowns and an interception, Gray caught five passes for 150 yards and two scores and Joey Johnson made 15 tackles for the Tigers.