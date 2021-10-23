Week 9 Texoma High School Football Scores and Standings

Herald Democrat

7-5A (I)        Dist Year PF PA

x-H. Park     4-0  7-1 286 184

Tyler            3-1  5-3 267 212

Longview     3-1  6-2 275 144

M. North      3-2  4-5 289 346

Sherman     1-3  3-5 198 307

Wylie East   1-4  3-5 150 248

W. Mesquite 0-4  2-6 237 281

Thursday, Oct. 21

Wylie East 34, West Mesquite 8

Friday, Oct. 22

McKinney North 50, Sherman 28

Highland Park 42, Tyler 14

(Longview bye)

Thursday, Oct. 28

Longview at McKinney North, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 29

Sherman at Tyler, 7:30 p.m.

Highland Park at West Mesquite, 7:30 p.m.

Wylie East at Paris, 7 p.m.

7-5A (II)        Dist Year PF PA

x-Lovejoy     6-0  8-0 441 85

Frisco           5-1  7-1 383 151

F. Liberty      5-1  7-1 306 207

Denison        4-2  6-2 268 196

P. Rock Hill   3-3  4-4 288 248

F. Memorial   2-4  4-4 242 268

Princeton      2-5  4-5 274 342

Lake Dallas  1-6  3-6 253 367

F. Leb. Trail  0-6  1-7 180 354

Friday, Oct. 22

Denison 48, Frisco Lebanon Trail 24

Prosper Rock Hill 56, Lake Dallas 35

Lovejoy 38, Frisco 15

Frisco Liberty 53, Princeton 28

(Frisco Memorial bye)

Thursday, October 28

Prosper Rock Hill at Frisco (Toyota Stadium), 7 p.m.

Lovejoy at Frisco Lebanon Trail (The Star), 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 29

Denison at Frisco Liberty (Toyota Stadium), 7 p.m.

Frisco Memorial at Lake Dallas, 7 p.m.

(Princeton bye)

4-4A (II)      Dist Year PF PA

x-Celina       3-0  6-1 322 113

x-V. Alstyne 1-1  6-2 288 172

Sanger        1-1  5-3 346 236

Aubrey         1-1  7-1 334 156

Krum            0-3  4-5 283 242

Friday, Oct. 22

Celina 41, Van Alstyne 12

Sanger 24, Krum 20

(Aubrey bye)

Friday, Oct. 29

Sanger at Van Alstyne, 7:30 p.m.

Aubrey at Krum, 7:30 p.m.

(Celina bye)

4-3A (I)       Dist Year PF PA

x-Brock        5-0  8-0 379 92

x-Pilot Point 5-0  6-2 294 210

Peaster        4-1  7-1 349 250

Whitesboro  3-2  4-4 244 226

Paradise      2-3  5-3 268 175

Boyd            1-4  1-7 165 350

Ponder        0-5  3-5 228 309

Bowie          0-5  2-6 179 310

Friday, Oct. 22

Whitesboro 64, Bowie 7

Peaster 41, Paradise 38, 2 OT

Pilot Point 65, Ponder 14

Brock 55, Boyd 7

Friday, Oct. 29

Paradise at Whitesboro, 7:30 p.m.

Peaster at Brock, 7:30 p.m.

Pilot Point at Boyd, 7:30 p.m.

Bowie at Ponder, 7:30 p.m.

5-3A (I)         Dist Year PF PA

x-Pottsboro   5-0  5-2 317200

x-Mt. Vernon 5-0 8-0 408 111

Mineola        3-2  4-4 220 207

Bonham        2-3  3-5 283399

Winnsboro    2-3  4-4 332 249

Commerce   2-3  3-5 244 328

Rains           1-4  2-5 168 304

Howe           0-5  0-8 155 349

Friday, Oct. 22

Mineola 50, Howe 0

Pottsboro 58, Bonham 37

Commerce 55, Emory Rains 20

Mount Vernon 41, Winnsboro 21

Friday, Oct. 29

Bonham at Howe, 7:30 p.m.

Mount Vernon at Pottsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Mineola at Emory Rains, 7:30 p.m.

Winnsboro at Commerce, 7:30 p.m.

8-3A (II)      Dist Year PF PA

x-Gunter      4-0  8-0 382 67

x-Bells         4-1  6-3 343 199

Whitewright 3-1  4-4 177 193

S&S             2-2  2-6 123 240

Leonard       2-2  5-2 278 162

Lone Oak    0-4  2-6 152 249

Blue Ridge  0-5  1-8 119 340

Friday, Oct. 22

Bells 34, S&S 7

Gunter 49, Blue Ridge 14

Leonard 50, Lone Oak 14

(Whitewright bye)

Friday, Oct. 29

Whitewright at Bells, 7:30 p.m.

S&S at Leonard, 7:30 p.m.

Lone Oak at Gunter, 7:30 p.m.

(Blue Ridge bye)

5-2A (I)         Dist Year PF PA

x-Alvord       3-0  6-2 324 201

Tioga           2-1  4-4 279176

Lindsay        2-1  4-4 289 231

Collinsville   1-2  3-5 227 246

Trenton        1-2  4-3 216167

Tom Bean    0-3  0-7  40 320

Friday, Oct. 22

Toga 23, Collinsville 13

Lindsay 55, Tom Bean 0

Alvord 51, Trenton 17

Friday, Oct. 29

Tom Bean at Tioga, 7:30 p.m.

Trenton at Collinsville, 7:30 p.m.

Alvord at Lindsay, 7:30 p.m.

TAPPS Division III District 2

                       Dist Year PF PA

x-C. Classical 3-0 6-2 579 308

I. Faustina      2-0  7-0 386 107

x-A. Christian 3-2 6-2 341 202

PCA North    2-3  5-4 457 351

D. Fairhill      0-2  0-6  93 350

TCS              0-3  0-8  65 405

Thursday, Oct. 21

Prestonwood Christian Academy North 55, Lucas Christian 25

Friday, Oct. 22

Fort Worth Covenant Classical 58, Texoma Christian 0

(Azle Christian bye)

Saturday, Oct. 23

*Irving Faustina at Dallas Fairhill, 11 a.m.

Friday, Oct. 29

Dallas Fairhill at Texoma Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Worth Covenant Classical at Irving Faustina, 7 p.m.

Plano CHANT at Prestonwood Christian Academy North, 7:30 p.m.

(Azle Christian bye)

x -- clinched playoff spot