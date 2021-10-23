Week 9 Texoma High School Football Scores and Standings
7-5A (I) Dist Year PF PA
x-H. Park 4-0 7-1 286 184
Tyler 3-1 5-3 267 212
Longview 3-1 6-2 275 144
M. North 3-2 4-5 289 346
Sherman 1-3 3-5 198 307
Wylie East 1-4 3-5 150 248
W. Mesquite 0-4 2-6 237 281
Thursday, Oct. 21
Wylie East 34, West Mesquite 8
Friday, Oct. 22
McKinney North 50, Sherman 28
Highland Park 42, Tyler 14
(Longview bye)
Thursday, Oct. 28
Longview at McKinney North, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 29
Sherman at Tyler, 7:30 p.m.
Highland Park at West Mesquite, 7:30 p.m.
Wylie East at Paris, 7 p.m.
7-5A (II) Dist Year PF PA
x-Lovejoy 6-0 8-0 441 85
Frisco 5-1 7-1 383 151
F. Liberty 5-1 7-1 306 207
Denison 4-2 6-2 268 196
P. Rock Hill 3-3 4-4 288 248
F. Memorial 2-4 4-4 242 268
Princeton 2-5 4-5 274 342
Lake Dallas 1-6 3-6 253 367
F. Leb. Trail 0-6 1-7 180 354
Friday, Oct. 22
Denison 48, Frisco Lebanon Trail 24
Prosper Rock Hill 56, Lake Dallas 35
Lovejoy 38, Frisco 15
Frisco Liberty 53, Princeton 28
(Frisco Memorial bye)
Thursday, October 28
Prosper Rock Hill at Frisco (Toyota Stadium), 7 p.m.
Lovejoy at Frisco Lebanon Trail (The Star), 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 29
Denison at Frisco Liberty (Toyota Stadium), 7 p.m.
Frisco Memorial at Lake Dallas, 7 p.m.
(Princeton bye)
4-4A (II) Dist Year PF PA
x-Celina 3-0 6-1 322 113
x-V. Alstyne 1-1 6-2 288 172
Sanger 1-1 5-3 346 236
Aubrey 1-1 7-1 334 156
Krum 0-3 4-5 283 242
Friday, Oct. 22
Celina 41, Van Alstyne 12
Sanger 24, Krum 20
(Aubrey bye)
Friday, Oct. 29
Sanger at Van Alstyne, 7:30 p.m.
Aubrey at Krum, 7:30 p.m.
(Celina bye)
4-3A (I) Dist Year PF PA
x-Brock 5-0 8-0 379 92
x-Pilot Point 5-0 6-2 294 210
Peaster 4-1 7-1 349 250
Whitesboro 3-2 4-4 244 226
Paradise 2-3 5-3 268 175
Boyd 1-4 1-7 165 350
Ponder 0-5 3-5 228 309
Bowie 0-5 2-6 179 310
Friday, Oct. 22
Whitesboro 64, Bowie 7
Peaster 41, Paradise 38, 2 OT
Pilot Point 65, Ponder 14
Brock 55, Boyd 7
Friday, Oct. 29
Paradise at Whitesboro, 7:30 p.m.
Peaster at Brock, 7:30 p.m.
Pilot Point at Boyd, 7:30 p.m.
Bowie at Ponder, 7:30 p.m.
5-3A (I) Dist Year PF PA
x-Pottsboro 5-0 5-2 317200
x-Mt. Vernon 5-0 8-0 408 111
Mineola 3-2 4-4 220 207
Bonham 2-3 3-5 283399
Winnsboro 2-3 4-4 332 249
Commerce 2-3 3-5 244 328
Rains 1-4 2-5 168 304
Howe 0-5 0-8 155 349
Friday, Oct. 22
Mineola 50, Howe 0
Pottsboro 58, Bonham 37
Commerce 55, Emory Rains 20
Mount Vernon 41, Winnsboro 21
Friday, Oct. 29
Bonham at Howe, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Vernon at Pottsboro, 7:30 p.m.
Mineola at Emory Rains, 7:30 p.m.
Winnsboro at Commerce, 7:30 p.m.
8-3A (II) Dist Year PF PA
x-Gunter 4-0 8-0 382 67
x-Bells 4-1 6-3 343 199
Whitewright 3-1 4-4 177 193
S&S 2-2 2-6 123 240
Leonard 2-2 5-2 278 162
Lone Oak 0-4 2-6 152 249
Blue Ridge 0-5 1-8 119 340
Friday, Oct. 22
Bells 34, S&S 7
Gunter 49, Blue Ridge 14
Leonard 50, Lone Oak 14
(Whitewright bye)
Friday, Oct. 29
Whitewright at Bells, 7:30 p.m.
S&S at Leonard, 7:30 p.m.
Lone Oak at Gunter, 7:30 p.m.
(Blue Ridge bye)
5-2A (I) Dist Year PF PA
x-Alvord 3-0 6-2 324 201
Tioga 2-1 4-4 279176
Lindsay 2-1 4-4 289 231
Collinsville 1-2 3-5 227 246
Trenton 1-2 4-3 216167
Tom Bean 0-3 0-7 40 320
Friday, Oct. 22
Toga 23, Collinsville 13
Lindsay 55, Tom Bean 0
Alvord 51, Trenton 17
Friday, Oct. 29
Tom Bean at Tioga, 7:30 p.m.
Trenton at Collinsville, 7:30 p.m.
Alvord at Lindsay, 7:30 p.m.
TAPPS Division III District 2
Dist Year PF PA
x-C. Classical 3-0 6-2 579 308
I. Faustina 2-0 7-0 386 107
x-A. Christian 3-2 6-2 341 202
PCA North 2-3 5-4 457 351
D. Fairhill 0-2 0-6 93 350
TCS 0-3 0-8 65 405
Thursday, Oct. 21
Prestonwood Christian Academy North 55, Lucas Christian 25
Friday, Oct. 22
Fort Worth Covenant Classical 58, Texoma Christian 0
(Azle Christian bye)
Saturday, Oct. 23
*Irving Faustina at Dallas Fairhill, 11 a.m.
Friday, Oct. 29
Dallas Fairhill at Texoma Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Worth Covenant Classical at Irving Faustina, 7 p.m.
Plano CHANT at Prestonwood Christian Academy North, 7:30 p.m.
(Azle Christian bye)
x -- clinched playoff spot