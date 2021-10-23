Volleyball Roundup — Gunter earns third straight district title

Herald Democrat

BLUE RIDGE — Aubrey Walton put down eight kills as the Gunter Lady Tigers clinched the outright 11-3A title —its third straight district crown — with a 25-16, 25-13, 25-21 victory against second-place Blue Ridge.

Hanna Rubis and Rayanna Mauldin each chipped in seven kills apiece, Adi Henry handed out 14 assists to go with five digs and Shae Pruiett had four kills, 12 assists and 10 digs for Gunter (30-6, 13-0), which has won 34 consecutive district matches.

The Lady Tigers go for a second straight undefeated district championship when they host Bells on Tuesday before opening the playoffs.

Blue Ridge (24-5, 10-3) can clinch the second seed with a win at home against Howe or a Pottsboro loss to Leonard.

Whitewright 3, Bells 1

In Whitewright, Ashton Long had 16 kills and 12 digs as Whitewright gained sole possession of fourth place with a 21-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-21 victory against Bells in District 11-3A action.

Rylie Godbey finished with nine kills and six digs, Katy Long handed out 31 assists to go with six kills, Maya Patterson added five kills and seven blocks, Robin Edwards totaled seven kills and two blocks, Regan Eldredge contributed five kills and 13 digs and Isabela De Assumpcao collected 15 digs for Whitewright (14-18, 6-7), which hosts fifth-place Bonham in the regular-season finale on Tuesday night.

The Lady Tigers will clinch a playoff spot with a win or play Bonham in a tie-breaker match with a loss.

Bailee Dorris had seven kills and six blocks, Emery Howard chipped in four kills, Bailey Floyd handed out 11 assists and Hannah Bondarenko collected 19 digs for sixth-place Bells (15-19, 4-9), which was eliminated from playoff contention. The Lady Panthers end the season at first-place Gunter on Tuesday.

Pottsboro 3, Bonham 0

In Bonham, Taylor Hayes had 16 kills and three aces as third-place Pottsboro swept fifth-place Bonham, 25-16, 26-24, 26-24, in 11-3A action.

Ciara Redden put down 12 kills, Palyn Reid totaled six kills, 18 assists and five digs, Jordyn Hampton finished with six kills, 15 assists and a pair of aces and Autumn Graley added seven digs and three aces for Pottsboro (25-10, 9-4), which ends the regular season at Leonard.

If the Lady Cardinals win and Blue Ridge loses, they will tie for second place.

District 10-5A

Lovejoy 3, Denison 0

In Denison, the Lady Yellow Jackets suffered a 25-8, 25-5, 25-10 loss against district co-leading Lovejoy.

Denison (7-30, 1-12) ends its season at fourth-place The Colony on Tuesday night.

Lovejoy (33-6, 12-1) will try to stay in first place as it closes the regular season at fourth-place Prosper Rock Hill.

District 9-4A

Melissa 3, Van Alstyne 0

In Melissa, the fifth-place Lady Panthers suffered a 25-14, 25-23, 25-17 loss again third-place Melissa in district action.

Van Alstyne (21-16, 4-7) will close out the season at second-place Aubrey on Tuesday night.

Melissa (23-15, 7-4) ends its regular season at Gainesville trying to get a share of second place with Aubrey.

District 10-3A

Whitesboro 3, Valley View 0

In Whitesboro, Libby Langford had 14 kills, eight assists and three aces as the Lady Bearcats swept Valley View, 25-7, 25-14, 25-9, in district action.

Addisen McBride put down eight kills, Maddy Cole handed out 14 assists, Abby Robinson collected 10 digs to go with four aces and Jenna King chipped in three kills and four digs for Whitesboro (15-22, 4-9), which closes out the season at district champion Boyd on Tuesday.

Callisburg 3, S&S 1

In Callisburg, Kendal Fellegy had 11 kills for S&S but third-place Callisburg defeated the Lady Rams, 25-11, 20-25, 25-20, 25-16, in district play.

Marlee Howard added nine kills and four blocks while Paige Turner chipped in five kills and two blocks for S&S (20-14, 4-9), which was eliminated from the playoffs.

The Lady Rams end the regular season by hosting second-place Paradise on Tuesday night.

Callisburg (23-11, 9-4) clinched third place with the victory.

District 16-2A

Tom Bean 3, Trenton 0

In Tom Bean, Emma Lowing had eight kills and three aces as the first-place Lady Tomcats swept Trenton, 25-16, 25-18, 25-12, in district action.

Laramie Worley added six kills, six aces and five digs, Hannah Kelly chipped in six kills, five aces and eight digs, Raylynn Adams totaled 29 assists, five aces and eight digs, Jessie Ball finished with seven kills, Kailey Vick contributed six kills and Taylor Brown collected 12 digs for Tom Bean (29-4, 13-0), which goes for an undefeated district run when it hosts Dodd City to close out the regular season on Tuesday.