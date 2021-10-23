Tioga holds off Collinsville in District 5-2A (I) action

Bryce Brakebill

For the Herald Democrat

TIOGA — Behind a big game on the ground from Logan Westbrook and a defensive effort that carried a shutout into the fourth quarter, the Tioga Bulldogs held off the Collinsville Pirates, 23-13, in District 5-2A (I) action.

Westbrook picked up 192 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries, Alex Catarino kick a 35-yard field goal, Johnny Dorpinghaus finished with 19 carries for 70 yards and Chase Evans chipped in 50 yards on 12 carries for Tioga (4-4, 2-1), which gained all 312 of its yards on the ground.

The second-place Bulldogs, who went 1-8 last season and did not win a district game, can clinch a playoff berth with a victory at home against Tom Bean on Friday.

Logan Jenkins completed 16-of-34 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns but also had three interceptions and ran 10 times for 62 yards, Nathen Bocanegra totaled three catches for 74 yards and a TD, Colin Barnes finished with five receptions for 43 yards and a score and Parker Wells ran 18 times for 77 yards for Collinsville (3-5, 1-2), which is tied with Trenton in fourth place. The Pirates host the Tigers on Friday in a match-up that will put the loser on the outside of the postseason chase going into the final week of the regular season.

The Bulldogs got on the board early in the first quarter after Westbrook broke free for a 74-yard touchdown run on the first play of their second series.

Tioga’s defense made the lone TD stand up in the first quarter and the second quarter was a similar story.

Collinsville managed to hang around and was down just 9-0 at the break as Catarino’s field goal in the closing minutes of the first half accounted for the lone points in the frame.

Tioga turned things up a notched in the third quarter, scoring twice in the final three minutes to break the game open.

A 29-yard rushing touchdown by Westbrook, who also ran in the two-point conversion provided some padding as the Bulldogs held a 17-0 lead with 3:05 remaining in the quarter.

The Bulldogs weren't done as they extended their lead with only a minute left in the third when, Westbrook reached the end zone on a four-yard run to claim a 23-0 advantage.

The Pirates battled back in the fourth quarter with a pair of touchdown passes by Jenkins.

He connected with Bocanegra on a 27-yard throw to get Collinsville on the board with 4:44 remaining and Barnes followed with a successful onside kick.

Collinsville quickly found the end zone when Barnes hauled in the nine-yard TD pass with just over three minutes left.

Tioga stopped the two-point conversion to keep the Pirates from making it a one-score game and the Bulldogs recovered the onside kick, which allowed them to run out the clock and preserve the victory.