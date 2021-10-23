Sherman's playoff chances take a hit with loss to North

RIch Hilliard

For the Herald Democrat

Phoenix Grant passed for 331 yards and four touchdowns and Sherman had three receivers over or near triple-digit yardage. But the Bearcats’ aerial attack wasn’t able to keep pace with McKinney North's ground game and the Bulldogs came away with a 50-28 victory over Sherman in a key District 7-5A (I) match-up at Bearcat Stadium.

McKinney North (4-5, 3-2) remained in sole possession of fourth place with two games remaining and now has the tie-breaker over Sherman (3-5, 1-3). North ends its regular season Thursday when it hosts second-place Longview because it has the district bye in Week 11. The Bearcats travel to Tyler, which is tied with Longview in second place, and must win to keep its playoff hopes alive.

Jadan Smith rushed for 167 yards on 30 carries and two touchdowns to pace North, which gained 314 of its 405 yards on 56 carries.

Vontrelle Sanders finished with 121 yards and two TDs on four catches to lead Sherman while Aries Jones had six catches for 109 yards and a score and Elijah Chapman totaled 99 yards and a TD on seven receptions. Grant was the Cats’ leading rusher with 20 attempts for 49 yards.

Sherman led only once, 8-7, with 4:42 left in the first quarter. Grant connected with Sanders for a 62-yard touchdown pass on third down and ran in the ensuing two-point conversion. The Bearcats initially set up to kick the extra point but a North offsides penalty prompted the two-point try.

North answered with a 14-play, 74-yard scoring drive to retake the lead for keeps. Quarterback Colin Hitchcock's one-yard TD run on third-and-goal ended it with seven seconds left in the first quarter.

The Bearcats' ensuing possession started at their 25 and Dylan Frazier followed up a second-down sack by blocking the Bearcats' punt attempt and the Bulldogs took over at the Sherman 3. Two plays later, Elijah Alexander ran in his first of two touchdowns and North led 21-8.

The Bearcats held the Bulldogs scoreless on their next two possessions — helped on the first of which by pinning North at its one to start via a 45-yard punt by Grant.

Sherman then had an 80-yard scoring drive cut the deficit to 21-15 at halftime and gave itself a chance to take the lead at the break.

A North personal foul penalty followed by Grant's seven and eight yard gains took Sherman to midfield. Following a 10-yard connection with Elijah Chapman for a first down, Grant refused to be sacked on the ensuing play and turned it into a 15-yard run, giving the Bearcats first down at the North 24. Sanders caught a touchdown pass on the next play and Sherman’s deficit was down to six with 31 seconds remaining in the half.

John Okeri recovered the onsides kick by Dane Casselberry, giving the Bearcats possession at the North 43 and 28 seconds on the clock. Grant connected with Sanders for an 18-yard reception and gained another 18 on run to reach the North 7, before running out of time in the first half.

In the third, the Bulldogs scored on their first two possessions to lead 35-15 midway through their 21-point quarter.

Sherman cut the deficit to 14 points twice afterwards — the first time on Jones' 51-yard touchdown reception from Grant with 5:07 left in the third to immediately answer North's second scoring drive of the quarter.

Smith's ensuing 15-yard touchdown run with 1:40 left in the third helped the Bulldogs take a 42-21 lead to the fourth quarter.

The Bearcats countered on their next possession. Grant went 5-for-7 passing on the drive, connecting on three straight throws — for 19 yards to Chapman, for two to J.D. Parker and seven to Jones — to take Sherman to North's 47. The quarterback gained the next eight on a run, found Jones for a 27-yard reception and then connected with Chapman for a 13-yard touchdown pass. To make it 42-28.

Smith's 45-yard kickoff return started North's next possession at the Bearcats' 38. But the Bulldogs got only four yards closer after a holding penalty and sack by Sherman's Teyvian Knight led to a punt.

The Bearcats quickly drove from their 28 to the Bulldogs' 15 with the big play a 35-yard catch by Chapman. But North forced a fumble on a catch and initially returned 85 yards for a touchdown by Luke Paley but a block in the back penalty negated the score.

The Bulldogs eventually drove 78 yards in 13 plays exclusively on the ground for a final touchdown — draining all but 1:03 of the remaining 7:17 of the fourth quarter.