Heavner's record throw highlights Denison win over Lebanon Trail

It was a throw to the right flat, a receiver screen which picked up 13 yards and first down after Ty Kirkbride made two defenders miss.

It was not Caleb Heavner’s toughest throw of the night. Nor was it his prettiest. But it was a completion that, when combined with the more than 300-plus before it, gave the senior quarterback sole possession atop the Denison passing charts.

Heavner was on target from the start, completing 13-of-17 passes for a career-high 217 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for a score as Denison defeated Frisco Lebanon Trail, 48-24, in District 7-5A (II) action at Munson Stadium.

“His best night throwing the ball. Being solid, good footwork, making the right decisions,” Denison head coach Brent Whitson said. “I’m happy for Caleb. I hope it’s a long way from being over but he’s had a great career.”

His third-to-last throw, in the middle of the fourth quarter, sent him past Jordan Taylor’s school mark of 3,729 career yards from 2007-09. Heavner already owned the completions record and is six touchdowns from tying Taylor’s record of 40.

“It’s definitely one of the coolest things. I’ve put in a lot of work,” Heavner said. “The best thing about it was it came in a win; that’s the most important thing. I couldn’t have done it without all the great people around me. That’s just our receivers being locked in and they’re always ready and they stay ready.”

Heavner’s final throw was a 15-yard touchdown pass to Trey Rhodes in the right side of the end zone to cap Denison’s scoring.

Jadarian Price finished with 11 carries for 94 yards and three touchdowns — including the 50th overall score of his career, Dylan DeHorney had a 21-yard TD grad, Jack Aleman returned a kickoff 70 yards for a score and Keegan Pruitt finished with six receptions for 79 yards for Denison (6-2, 4-2), which can clinch a playoff spot and have the upper hand on the third seed with a victory at second-place Frisco Liberty on Friday.

“I thought we started great,” Whitson said. “They prepared well. They totally ignored who we were playing and focused on doing the right things. Everybody played some meaningful snaps, which is something we wanted to do.”

Kaleb Broadway had five carries for 70 yards and two touchdowns while Zackary Garringer added a TD run and Trevor Sutherland kicked a field goal for Lebanon Trail (1-7, 0-6), which came alive in the second half after the DHS defense shut the Trail Blazers down almost entirely in the first two quarters.

“I felt the first quarter was the best defense we’ve played all year long in terms of being dominant,” Whitson said. “Yes we were the better team and we played like it before the game was decided.”

The Jackets ran only one play in the third quarter and it was an 18-yard touchdown run by Price following a three-yard punt. Lebanon Trail opened the second half with a nearly six-minute drive that gained more yards — 75 — than it did in the first half and Broadway scored from three yards out.

Aleman picked up the short kickoff on one bounce at the 30, headed upfield and broke outside to the left with a convoy of four Jackets escorting him to the end zone for a 34-10 advantage.

A shanked punt ended the Blazers’ ensuing drive and Price scored on the first play from scrimmage and his second-to-last carry.

Lebanon Trail then held the ball for another six-minute stretch and Garringer scored on an eight-yard run with 10:38 remaining.

Heavner went 4-for-5 on the following drive, ending with the TD to Rhodes.

The Blazers closed out the scoring on a 28-yard TD run by Broadway with 1:04 left.

Denison built a 27-3 half-time lead by scoring on four of its first five possessions and needing just 21 plays to do it.

The final touchdown came on the first play after a 21-yard punt return by Josh Kurtenbach and penalty set Denison up just outside the red zone.

DeHorney ran under Heavner’s pass to the left side of the end zone with 8:47 left in the second quarter to make it 27-0.

“He threw a beautiful ball to Dylan,” Whitson said. “The horizontal stuff he throws really well and opens things up vertically.”

At that point the Jackets had a yardage advantage of 211 to minus-one.

Denison had needed just two plays to score on its prior possession — Rhodes, who had three catches for 73 yards, got it started with a 49-yard receiver screen and a face-mask penalty put the ball at the Lebanon Trail eight. Heavner made a great fake on a keeper to the right side for a TD run where just about everyone though Price has the ball.

The Jackets opened the game with a seven-play, 46-yard TD drive and Price capped it off from a yard out with 9:48 on the clock.

Exactly three minutes later, Price ended a three-play drive with a 34-yard touchdown run up the middle.

In between the four TD drives, the Jackets had a possession where Price had two touchdown runs called back and Logan Voight ended up missing a 35-yard field goal attempt.

Lebanon Trail’s only first-half points came in the final three minutes of the second quarter. The Blazers started at the Denison 36 after the Jackets punted from their end zone but had to settle for Sutherland’s 35-yard field goal with 26 seconds left.

The Blazers went three-and-out on their first four possessions before they eventually picked up a first down with 7:45 to go in the half. That drive reached the Denison 24 before Kenyan Kelly came up with an interception on a deep throw over the middle.

Both teams ran 27 plays in the first half and Denison gained 231 yards while Lebanon Trail was at 58 yards, including 15 carries for 18 yards.