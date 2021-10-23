Football Roundup — Pottsboro, Van Alstyne, Gunter clinch playoff spots

Herald Democrat

BONHAM — Jett Carroll threw for 211 yards and three touchdowns and ran 31 times for 133 yards and two scores as the Pottsboro Cardinals clinched a playoff spot with a 58-37 victory against Bonham in District 5-3A (I) action.

Pottsboro (5-2, 5-0) shares first place with Mount Vernon and the two will square off in Pottsboro with the winner earning at least a share of the district title and the top seed for the playoffs.

Major McBride had 27 carries for 232 yards and three TDs, Reid Thompson finished with five catches for 115 yards and a score, Jake Kubik totaled four receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown and Jude Bentley also caught a TD pass for the Cardinals, who have made the postseason for the 12th straight season.

Jeren Ross ran for 166 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries, Dustan Sewell had three catches for 146 yards and two TDs and Mason Rodriguez was 13-of-34 passing for 246 yards and two touchdowns with four interceptions for Bonham (3-5, 2-3), which is tied with Winnsboro and Commerce for fourth place. The Warriors play at Howe on Friday.

Mineola 50, Howe 0

In Mineola, Dawson Pendergrass ran for three touchdowns as third-place Mineola defeated Howe in District 5-3A (I) action.

Howe (0-8, 0-5), which has lost 20 straight games to break the school record for most games without a win that had been a stretch from 1963-65 with 13 wins and six ties, hosts Bonham on Friday night.

T.J. Moreland threw two TD passes for Mineola (4-4, 3-2).

District 4-4A (II)

Celina 41, Van Alstyne 12

In Celina, Gavin Montgomery ran 15 times for 32 yards and a touchdown and also threw for 97 yards and a score as second-place Van Alstyne clinched a playoff spot despite losing against first-place Celina in district action.

Jackson Allen had two catches for 73 yards and a touchdown while Jaden Mahan added 13 carries for 20 yards for Van Alstyne (6-2, 1-1), which hosts Sanger on Friday night.

Noah Bentley threw for 166 yards and four touchdowns while Gabe Gayton ran 41 times for 277 yards and a TD for Celina (6-1, 3-0), which has the district bye on Friday before finishing the season at Sanger.

District 4-3A (I)

Whitesboro 64, Bowie 7

In Bowie, Clay Hermes completed 13-of-18 passes for 236 yards and five touchdowns and ran 11 times for 50 yards and two scores as fourth-place Whitesboro rolled past Bowie in district action.

Jace Sanders had three catches for 99 yards and two TDs, Jake Hermes finished with four catches for 51 yards and two touchdowns, Sean Schares caught three passes for 68 yards and a score, Torran Naglestad added a TD grab and Asher Contreras ran nine times for 53 yards.

Sterling Gartin also had a scoring pass and returned a blocked punt for a touchdown for Whitesboro (4-4, 3-2), which hosts fifth-place Paradise on Friday and can clinch a playoff spot with a victory.

Kutter Brown caught a touchdown pass from Colby Miller for the lone scoring by Bowie (2-6, 0-5).

District 8-3A (II)

Gunter 49, Blue Ridge 14

In Blue Ridge, Ethan Sloan had 137 yards and two touchdowns on just three carries as first-place Gunter clinched a playoff spot with a district victory over Blue Ridge.

Hudson Graham was 8-of-8 passing for 133 yards and two TDs, Cole Lemons had two catches for 48 yards and a score, Cooper Wade caught a 17-yard touchdown, Logan Pierce added five carries for 55 yards and a score, Brayden Hinton also had a TD on the ground and Trey Walton returned a fumble for a score for Gunter (8-0, 4-0), which will clinch the district title and top seed with a win at home against Lone Oak on Friday.

Blue Ridge (1-8, 0-5) has the district bye on Friday.

District 5-2A (I)

Lindsay 55, Tom Bean 0

In Bells, Colby Davis had six carries for 38 yards during Tom Bean’s loss against Lindsay in district play.

Branson Ashlock had 15 carries for 26 yards and threw for 44 yards, Alex Sanchez added a 25-yard reception and Gage Moore caught two passes for 14 yards for Tom Bean (0-7, 0-3), which plays at Tioga on Friday.

Lindsay (4-4, 2-1) can clinch a playoff spot with a victory at home against Alvord on Friday.

TAPPS Division III District 2

Fort Worth Covenant Classical 58, Texoma Christian 0

In Fort Worth, the Texoma Christian Eagles struggled in a shutout loss against district co-leader Covenant Classical.

Christian Garcia had the only catch and his lone carry got back to the line of scrimmage for Texoma Christian (0-8, 0-3), which hosts Dallas Fairhill on Friday night. TCS finished with negative-73 yards of offense, with all but 10 of that coming on 17 carries.

Lanham Briley threw six touchdown passes for Covenant Classical (6-2, 3-0), which clinched a playoff spot with the win.