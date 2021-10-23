Bells beats S&S for 8th straight postseason berth

Jerry Powers

For the Herald Democrat

SADLER — In a game with playoff implications not just for both teams but ramifications that will affect the postseason picture in 8-3A (II) over the final two weeks, it was the Bells Panthers that came away with a 34-7 victory in district action to clinch a playoff spot.

Bells (6-3, 4-1), which extended its school record with an eighth straight postseason berth, is in second place and a half-game in front of Whitewright. The Panthers host the Tigers on Friday to end their regular season since they have the bye in Week 11 and can clinch no worse than the second seed with a victory.

The loss by S&S (2-6, 2-2) dropped the Rams into a fourth-place tie with Leonard. S&S travels to Leonard on Friday but can only clinch a playoff spot if it wins and Whitewright beats Bells — otherwise it will have to wait until the last week of the season.

Bo Baker had 11 carries for 147 yards and two touchdowns, Blake Rolen finished with five carries for 70 yards and two TDs and also had a 47-yard completion to Spencer Hinds and Hinds ended with 14 carries for 52 yards and a score for Bells.

Chase Sloan had a touchdown run among five carries for 38 yards, Colten Courville finished with three catches for 68 yards and Kota Richardson ran 21 times for 60 yards for S&S.

S&S opened play with the ball but didn’t do much and following a punt Bells took over at its 32.

The Panthers then marched 68 yards and Bo Baker got Bells on the board with a 15-yard run with 5:01 to go in the first.

After S&S was stopped again, the Rams recovered a fumble near midfield but were unable to cash in the turnover. S&S came away with another fumble recovery but that series also stalled and led to a punt.

Hinds gave Bells a 14-0 lead with a three-yard run and two-TD margin stayed that wat for the final nine minutes of the second quarter.

The turnover bug carried over into the second half as S&S recovered its third of the game but Bells was able to come up with another of its own.

The Rams put together a drive and reached the 11-yard line but turned the ball over on downs.

Bells headed the other way and seven plays later Rolen scored on a 13-yard run and the Panthers were up 22-0.

Jacob Aaron picked off a pass at the end of the third quarter and Rolen finished off the ensuing drive with a 28-yard TD run to push the margin to 28-0 with eight-and-a-half minutes remaining.

Richardson connected with Courville for 25 yards and S&S got inside the 10-yard line but came away empty. After Canyon Payne had a couple of carries to provide some breathing room, Baker raced 78 yards for the final Panthers points with just under five minutes left.

The Rams avoided the shutout in the closing minute when Sloan capped an 11-play drive with a two-yard plunge into the end zone.