Texoma Christian volleyball loses to Bethesda Christian

Herald Democrat

T'a nne Boyd had 12 kills and six digs for second-place Texoma Christian but fourth-place Bethesda Christian earned a 25-22, 9-25, 25-22, 25-18 victory over the Lady Eagles in TAPPS District 2-2A action at TCS.

Claire Tarpley totaled five kills, five digs and three aces, Paige Miller collected nine digs and Anzley Poe finished with six digs and four aces for Texoma Christian (11-7, 4-2), which hosts third-place Fort Worth Covenant Classical on Monday night.