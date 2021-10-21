Sherman gears up for final push to reach the playoffs again

The toughest stretch for the Sherman Bearcats is behind them, but the most important games make up the rest of the schedule if another playoff appearance is going to take place.

There were moments for the Cats as they went toe-to-toe with Highland Park and Longview — two perennial powers sandwiched around the bye week — and there were some lessons learned.

“We put the video on and made two edits: the ‘you must improve edit’ and the ‘see you know you can do it edit.’” Sherman head coach Cory Cain said. “The last two teams we played are pretty good. We’re not at that level yet and you have to perfect to beat them. We can’t make mistakes.”

Now comes the same stretch which catapulted the Bearcats into the postseason last year, when they won all three of their final games to get the third seed. Just one slip-up could be costly enough to keep them home and the first match-up in this push for Sherman (3-4, 1-2) is a visit by McKinney North (3-5, 2-2) in District 7-5A (I) action at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Bearcat Stadium.

It’s a crucial contest for both sides as the victor will walk away with the head-to-head tie-breaker that might be the deciding factor at the end of the regular season. North only has one more game after this when it hosts Longview next Friday, because it closes with the bye.

Sherman would be almost in the same situation as North, except it still has games against Tyler, which is tied for first and plays co-leader Highland Park this week, and West Mesquite — which is trying to stay in the race as it takes on Wylie East.

“It doesn’t get them in the playoffs and it doesn’t get us in the playoffs,” Cain said. “It does put you in the driver’s seat.”

The math from 2020 hasn’t changed for the Cats. Win all three and it guarantees a playoff game to prepare for, so treating the next few weeks like the playoffs makes sense.

“It’s a playoff atmosphere the last three weeks of the season. Let’s go,” Cain said. “That’s why you play.”

Sherman returned from Longview, which is No. 8 in the state, with a 56-14 loss. The Bearcats tied the game at 14 early in the second quarter but the Lobos tacked on three touchdowns before half-time and then had three more in the third. In the loss to No. 3 Highland Park, Sherman was only down by three late in the third quarter before the Scots pulled away.

“Here we go. We scored on two of our first three possessions and it’s 14 to 14. That was fun,” Cain said. “What we were able to do against Highland Park we weren’t able to do against Longview.”

Phoenix Grant completed 11-of-16 passes for 165 yards with a touchdown and an interception and ran for a score while Elijah Chapman finished with five catches for 132 yards and a TD. Sherman totaled just 234 yards, including 33 carries for 69 yards.

“You want to play your best football at this time of year,” Cain said. “I know we need to play our best football Friday night.”

McKinney North is coming off a 59-24 loss against Highland Park to snap a modest two-game winning streak. The Bulldogs were down 35-3 in the second quarter and got as close as 42-24 after scoring on their opening drive of the second half.

Jadan Smith had 23 carries for 116 yards and two touchdowns, Colin Hitchcock was 22-of-28 passing for 248 yards and a score, Korbin Hendrix finished with 12 catches for 120 yards and Kyler Moore added four receptions for 40 yards and a TD.

Hitchcock has started the past three games with Gavin Constantine sidelined due to injury. He is 29-of-44 for 389 yards with two touchdowns and an interception on the season. Constantine was 48-of-113 passing for 677 yards and nine TDs with five INTs before getting hurt.

Neither has been much of a running threat but North has a solid 1-2 punch in the ground in Smith, who has 990 yards and 10 touchdowns on 158 carries, and Elijah Alexander, who is at 70 carries for 321 yards and three scores.

There are only two Bulldogs with double-digit catches and at least 100 yards receiving — Hendrix is by far the top target with 40 receptions for 580 yards and six touchdowns while Moore is at 11 grabs for 142 yards and a TD. Smith is next in both categories at six catches for 77 yards.

Five times North has allowed at least 35 points. Highland Park put up 482 yards last week with 327 coming through the air and scored touchdowns on eight of its first nine possessions.

Senior defensive end Dylan Frazier is ranked as one of the top 100 players in the state, checking in at No. 79, and has offers from TCU, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Baylor and Arkansas, among others.

The entirety of the Bulldogs’ schedule involves streaks — after opening with a 44-26 win against Westmoore (Okla.), there were four straight losses, including a 35-18 setback against Tyler to start district play.

North then had victories over West Mesquite (45-38) and Wylie East (28-21; in a game it trailed 21-0 at half) that are close enough where the Bulldogs could just as easily be 0-4 compared to being in position for a playoff spot.

“We do have to refocus. We know what we have to do to be better,” Cain said. “Everybody’s got new wrinkles every week — try to take advantage of what we can take advantage of.”

District 7-5A (I)

What: McKinney North at Sherman

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Radio: KMAD 102.5 FM