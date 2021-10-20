Denison tries to rebound heading into the home stretch

There were a lot of “what-ifs” when it came to Denison’s loss against Frisco last week.

What if that onside kick recovery after their first touchdown had traveled half a foot farther?

What if that fourth-down, fourth-quarter catch had been a yard beyond the marker instead of a yard in front of it?

What if that third-down sideline catch had not been ruled out-of-bounds on the drive to open the third quarter?

What if that quarterback hit was a split-second earlier and led to a fumble instead of an incomplete pass?

“It was an inability to finish, struggles offensively,” DHS head coach Brent Whitson said. “It’s this, this and this. And there’s things that are correctable. I came away feeling better on Saturday than I did on Friday night.

“From a physical standpoint it was a horserace. I think it’s one of those games you’d love to play it again.”

Those questions, along with some others, could have lingered for the Yellow Jackets. But with three games left on the schedule, Denison can’t afford to look back – it is full speed ahead on what it needs to do down the stretch to clinch a second straight playoff berth.

The first step in that process comes as the Jackets (5-2, 3-2) host Frisco Lebanon Trail (1-6, 0-5) in District 7-5A (II) action at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Munson Stadium.

It looks like a classic trap game as it comes between a pair of showdowns – the 28-14 loss against second-place and state-ranked Frisco and next week’s trip to Frisco Liberty, which is right above Denison in the standings – but the Jackets have to stay focused.

“We’re not going to let that happen – we talked about where we are and what we have to do to get third and that’s win, win, win,” Whitson said. “We have to take care of our business. Start some momentum and keep it going.”

Even with a win against the Blazers, Denison won’t be able to clinch a playoff spot on Friday. They need to win at least twice to guarantee advancing and winning out would lock up the third seed.

That scenario came into effect because of the loss to Frisco. Despite the Jackets holding the Raccoons well below their average and two touchdowns under their previous point total, Denison couldn’t muster enough offense as it was just a 16-7 contest in the middle of the fourth quarter.

Caleb Heavner had a pair of rushing touchdowns, Jadarian Price finished with 176 yards on 18 carries and Keegan Pruitt totaled five catches for 59 yards in the loss.

Price surpassed 1,000 rushing yards on the season and became just the second Yellow Jacket to have three 1,000 yard rushing seasons, joining Corey Robertson’s run of three straight from 2002-04.

Lebanon Trail is on a six-game losing streak since it opened with a 20-14 overtime victory against Richardson Berkner.

In this stretch the Blazers, who went 6-4 and just missed the playoffs with a fifth-place finish in the district standings at 4-4 last season, have had all but one game decided by at least two touchdowns and the one close contest came last week in a 42-35 loss against Princeton.

“They haven’t gotten a single break,” Whitson said. “When you don’t believe, it can snowball and it’s snowballed on them.”

Trenton Ford had 19 carries for 104 yards and four touchdowns while Matthew Robison was 20-of-32 for 287 yards with a TD and three interceptions, Timothy Madison finished with four catches for 105 yards and a score and Hayden Lamb chipped in three catches for 59 yards.

Princeton piled up 579 yards with 326 of it coming through the air.

Lebanon Trail has been without its initial starter at quarterback, Greg Hatley III, for the past two and a half games. Robison has been behind center since and on the season has completed 49-of-86 passes for 600 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions.

“The last two games it’s been the other guy and I’m not sure why. They run the exact same offense,” Whitson said. “There’s not a danger of him running the ball like (Hatley) – he would make things happen when things broke down.”

Hatley III had completed just 48-of-104 throws for 366 yards, two TDs and four INTs but is the Blazers’ leading rusher with 102 carries for 647 yards and 10 touchdowns.

No one else on the team has more than 200 yards rushing and all of Ford’s production came last week against the Panthers.

Madison leads the way with 275 yards and two TDs on 19 catches while Ayden Ressa has a team-high 21 catches. Conner Belew has 19 receptions for 168 yards and Lamb has a pair of scores among his seven catches.

Defensively the Blazers have allowed at least 41 points in every game of the losing streak.

“They’ve played a lot of people and they’re using a lot of guys defensively,” Whitson said. “It’s not that they don’t have the athletes.”

District 7-5A (II)

What: Lebanon Trail at Denison

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Radio: KMKT 93.1 FM