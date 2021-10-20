Week 9 Texoma High School Football Previews

Note: All games begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless otherwise indicated.

McKinney North at Sherman

What: District 7-5A (I)

Where: Bearcat Stadium

Broadcast: KMAD 102.5 FM

Records: McKinney North 3-5, 2-2; Sherman 3-4, 1-2

Last week: McKinney North lost 59-24 against Highland Park; Sherman lost 56-14 against Longview

Series: Sherman leads 7-4

Last season: Sherman won 44-35

Players to watch: McKinney North: RB Jadan Smith, DE Dylan Frazier; Sherman: RB Kane Bowen, DL Chaz Brown

Notable: The winner in this matchup has scored at least 44 points in 10 of the 11 meetings … The winner will have the inside track on a playoff spot with two games remaining … Sherman is still seeking its first home victory of the season.

Frisco Lebanon Trail at Denison

What: District 7-5A (II)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Munson Stadium

Broadcast: KMKT 93.1 FM

Records: Frisco Lebanon Trail 1-6, 0-5; Denison 5-2, 3-2

Last week: Frisco Lebanon Trail lost 42-35 against Princeton; Denison lost 28-14 against Frisco

Series: Denison leads 3-0

Last season: Denison won 52-22

Players to watch: Frisco Lebanon Trail: RB Trenton Ford, DB Luke Adkins; Denison: WR Ty Kirkbride, DL Dakota Buttrill

Notable: The Jackets are 3-0 at home so far this season … Denison cannot clinch a playoff spot this week, even with a victory … Lebanon Trail has lost six straight games after opening the season with a 20-14 overtime win against Richardson Berkner.

Van Alstyne at Celina

What: District 4-4A (II)

Where: Bobcat Stadium

Broadcast: mixlr.com/va-panther-football

Records: Van Alstyne 6-1, 1-0; Celina 5-1, 2-0

Last week: Van Alstyne did not play; Celina won 70-7 against Krum

Series: Celina leads 28-11

Last season: Celina won 40-9

Players to watch: Van Alstyne: WR Dakota Howard, LB Collin Reynolds; Celina: QB Noah Bentley, LB Zach Veverka

Notable: Celina has won 13 straight in the series. Van Alstyne’s last victory over the Bobcats was to open the 1992 playoffs … Van Alstyne would clinch a playoff spot with a win and a Sanger win over Krum … Celina has won by at least 35 points during its four-game winning streak.

Whitesboro at Bowie

What: District 4-3A (I)

Where: Jackrabbit Stadium

Broadcast: www.whitesboroisd.org

Records: Whitesboro 3-4, 2-2; Bowie 2-5, 0-4

Last week: Whitesboro lost 34-28 in double overtime against Pilot Point; Bowie lost 31-20 against Paradise

Series: Bowie leads 11-8

Last season: Whitesboro won 35-7

Players to watch: Whitesboro: WR Sean Schares, LB Sterling Gartin; Bowie: RB Matthew McCarty, DL Kutter Brown

Notable: Whitesboro has won six straight against the Jackrabbits … The Bearcats played the first double overtime in program history last week and had won their last four games which went past regulation … Bowie will be eliminated from the playoffs with a loss.

Howe at Mineola

What: District 5-3A (I)

Where: Meredith Memorial Stadium

Broadcast: www.howeenterprise.com/live-broadcast/

Records: Howe 0-7, 0-4; Mineola 3-4, 2-2

Last week: Howe lost 31-21 against Commerce; Mineola lost 42-14 against Pottsboro

Series: Mineola leads 2-0

Last season: Mineola won 70-7

Players to watch: Howe: RB Carson Daniels, DL Landin Duty; Mineola: T.J. Moreland, LB Drew Robertson

Notable: Howe is trying to avoid an 0-8 start for the second straight season and fourth time overall … The Bulldogs have had three games decided by 10 points or less … Mineola, the co-defending district champ, has already lost more 5-3A (I) games than last season.

Pottsboro at Bonham

What: District 5-3A (I)

Where: Warrior Stadium

Broadcast: KZRC 96.1 FM / www.citylinktv.com/channel/durant-mix-tv/

Records: Pottsboro 4-2, 4-0; Bonham 3-4, 2-2

Last week: Pottsboro won 42-14 against Mineola; Bonham lost 56-0 against Mount Vernon

Series: Bonham leads 10-7

Last season: Pottsboro won 2-0 via forfeit

Players to watch: Pottsboro: WR Drake Hunter, LB Halen Flanagan; Bonham: QB Mason Rodriguez, DB Dustan Sewell

Notable: Pottsboro has won six of the last seven meetings … The Cardinals can clinch a playoff spot with a victory … Bonham has allowed at least 31 points in every game and at least 48 points in five of seven games.

Bells at S&S

What: District 8-3A (II)

Where: Ram Stadium

Records: S&S 2-5, 2-1; Bells 5-3, 3-1

Last week: S&S lost 14-0 against Whitewright; Bells won 57-14 against Lone Oak

Series: Bells leads 14-13

Last season: Bells won 49-3

Players to watch: S&S: WR Hunter Blanscett, DL Ryan Smith; Bells: RB Bo Baker, DL Tanner Hayes

Notable: Bells snapped a two-game losing streak to the Rams last season … The Panthers will clinch a playoff spot with a win … The Rams would have to wait until next week to clinch a playoff spot even with a victory over Bells.

Gunter at Blue Ridge

What: District 8-3A (II)

Where: Tiger Stadium

Broadcast: www.guntertexas.com

Records: Gunter 7-0, 3-0; Blue Ridge 1-7, 0-4

Last week: Gunter did not play; Blue Ridge lost 39-0 against Leonard

Series: Gunter leads 27-10

Last season: Gunter won 2-0 via forfeit

Players to watch: Gunter: QB Hudson Graham, DL Brayden Hinton; Blue Ridge: RB Byron Meserole, LB Ryan Rodriguez

Notable: Gunter has won seven straight in the series and 16 of the past 17 meetings … Former Gunter offensive coordinator Tim Wylie faces his old team for the first time after taking over at Blue Ridge in March … Gunter will clinch a playoff spot with a victory and is going for its 38th straight district win.

Collinsville at Tioga

What: District 5-2A (I)

Where: Bulldog Stadium

Records: Collinsville 3-4, 1-1; Tioga 3-4, 1-1

Last week: Collinsville lost 36-25 against Alvord; Tioga lost 43-25 against Lindsay

Series: Collinsville leads 7-6-1

Last season: Collinsville won 61-0

Players to watch: Collinsville: QB Logan Jenkins, DL Bryce Johnson; Tioga: RB Chase Evans, LB Cameron Byler

Notable: The last time Tioga beat Collinsville was in 1945 … The winner will have a chance to clinch a playoff spot next week with a victory … Tioga could match its district win total from the past three seasons combined with a victory.

Lindsay vs. Tom Bean

What: District 5-2A (I)

Where: Bells’ Panther Stadium

Records: Lindsay 3-4, 1-1; Tom Bean 0-6, 0-2

Last week: Lindsay won 43-25 against Tioga; Tom Bean lost 55-6 against Trenton

Series: Lindsay leads 16-7

Last season: Lindsay won 65-0

Players to watch: Lindsay: RB Clay Fuhrmann, DB Hayden Ellender; Tom Bean: WR Larue Weems, LB Chris Harmon

Notable: Tom Bean has lost eight straight meetings against the Knights … The game is being played at Bells because of ongoing construction at Tomcat Stadium … Tom Bean is trying to avoid its first 0-7 start since 2011.

Texoma Christian at Fort Worth Covenant Classical

What: TAPPS Division III District 2

Where: Cavaliers Field

Records: Texoma Christian 0-7, 0-2; Fort Worth Covenant Classical 5-2, 2-0

Last week: Texoma Christian lost 46-0 against Azle Christian; Fort Worth Covenant Classical won 78-30 against Baird

Series: Fort Worth Covenant Classical leads 1-0

Last season: Fort Worth Covenant won 56-6

Players to watch: Texoma Christian: WR Jackson Purkey, LB Jonah Barker; Fort Worth Covenant Classical: QB Lanham Briley, DL Josh Sapp

Notable: TCS has been shut out in three of its last four games … Texoma Christian will be eliminated from the playoffs with a loss … Covenant Classical will clinch a playoff spot with a victory.