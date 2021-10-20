Week 9 Texoma High School Football Previews
Note: All games begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless otherwise indicated.
McKinney North at Sherman
What: District 7-5A (I)
Where: Bearcat Stadium
Broadcast: KMAD 102.5 FM
Records: McKinney North 3-5, 2-2; Sherman 3-4, 1-2
Last week: McKinney North lost 59-24 against Highland Park; Sherman lost 56-14 against Longview
Series: Sherman leads 7-4
Last season: Sherman won 44-35
Players to watch: McKinney North: RB Jadan Smith, DE Dylan Frazier; Sherman: RB Kane Bowen, DL Chaz Brown
Notable: The winner in this matchup has scored at least 44 points in 10 of the 11 meetings … The winner will have the inside track on a playoff spot with two games remaining … Sherman is still seeking its first home victory of the season.
Frisco Lebanon Trail at Denison
What: District 7-5A (II)
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Munson Stadium
Broadcast: KMKT 93.1 FM
Records: Frisco Lebanon Trail 1-6, 0-5; Denison 5-2, 3-2
Last week: Frisco Lebanon Trail lost 42-35 against Princeton; Denison lost 28-14 against Frisco
Series: Denison leads 3-0
Last season: Denison won 52-22
Players to watch: Frisco Lebanon Trail: RB Trenton Ford, DB Luke Adkins; Denison: WR Ty Kirkbride, DL Dakota Buttrill
Notable: The Jackets are 3-0 at home so far this season … Denison cannot clinch a playoff spot this week, even with a victory … Lebanon Trail has lost six straight games after opening the season with a 20-14 overtime win against Richardson Berkner.
Van Alstyne at Celina
What: District 4-4A (II)
Where: Bobcat Stadium
Broadcast: mixlr.com/va-panther-football
Records: Van Alstyne 6-1, 1-0; Celina 5-1, 2-0
Last week: Van Alstyne did not play; Celina won 70-7 against Krum
Series: Celina leads 28-11
Last season: Celina won 40-9
Players to watch: Van Alstyne: WR Dakota Howard, LB Collin Reynolds; Celina: QB Noah Bentley, LB Zach Veverka
Notable: Celina has won 13 straight in the series. Van Alstyne’s last victory over the Bobcats was to open the 1992 playoffs … Van Alstyne would clinch a playoff spot with a win and a Sanger win over Krum … Celina has won by at least 35 points during its four-game winning streak.
Whitesboro at Bowie
What: District 4-3A (I)
Where: Jackrabbit Stadium
Broadcast: www.whitesboroisd.org
Records: Whitesboro 3-4, 2-2; Bowie 2-5, 0-4
Last week: Whitesboro lost 34-28 in double overtime against Pilot Point; Bowie lost 31-20 against Paradise
Series: Bowie leads 11-8
Last season: Whitesboro won 35-7
Players to watch: Whitesboro: WR Sean Schares, LB Sterling Gartin; Bowie: RB Matthew McCarty, DL Kutter Brown
Notable: Whitesboro has won six straight against the Jackrabbits … The Bearcats played the first double overtime in program history last week and had won their last four games which went past regulation … Bowie will be eliminated from the playoffs with a loss.
Howe at Mineola
What: District 5-3A (I)
Where: Meredith Memorial Stadium
Broadcast: www.howeenterprise.com/live-broadcast/
Records: Howe 0-7, 0-4; Mineola 3-4, 2-2
Last week: Howe lost 31-21 against Commerce; Mineola lost 42-14 against Pottsboro
Series: Mineola leads 2-0
Last season: Mineola won 70-7
Players to watch: Howe: RB Carson Daniels, DL Landin Duty; Mineola: T.J. Moreland, LB Drew Robertson
Notable: Howe is trying to avoid an 0-8 start for the second straight season and fourth time overall … The Bulldogs have had three games decided by 10 points or less … Mineola, the co-defending district champ, has already lost more 5-3A (I) games than last season.
Pottsboro at Bonham
What: District 5-3A (I)
Where: Warrior Stadium
Broadcast: KZRC 96.1 FM / www.citylinktv.com/channel/durant-mix-tv/
Records: Pottsboro 4-2, 4-0; Bonham 3-4, 2-2
Last week: Pottsboro won 42-14 against Mineola; Bonham lost 56-0 against Mount Vernon
Series: Bonham leads 10-7
Last season: Pottsboro won 2-0 via forfeit
Players to watch: Pottsboro: WR Drake Hunter, LB Halen Flanagan; Bonham: QB Mason Rodriguez, DB Dustan Sewell
Notable: Pottsboro has won six of the last seven meetings … The Cardinals can clinch a playoff spot with a victory … Bonham has allowed at least 31 points in every game and at least 48 points in five of seven games.
Bells at S&S
What: District 8-3A (II)
Where: Ram Stadium
Records: S&S 2-5, 2-1; Bells 5-3, 3-1
Last week: S&S lost 14-0 against Whitewright; Bells won 57-14 against Lone Oak
Series: Bells leads 14-13
Last season: Bells won 49-3
Players to watch: S&S: WR Hunter Blanscett, DL Ryan Smith; Bells: RB Bo Baker, DL Tanner Hayes
Notable: Bells snapped a two-game losing streak to the Rams last season … The Panthers will clinch a playoff spot with a win … The Rams would have to wait until next week to clinch a playoff spot even with a victory over Bells.
Gunter at Blue Ridge
What: District 8-3A (II)
Where: Tiger Stadium
Broadcast: www.guntertexas.com
Records: Gunter 7-0, 3-0; Blue Ridge 1-7, 0-4
Last week: Gunter did not play; Blue Ridge lost 39-0 against Leonard
Series: Gunter leads 27-10
Last season: Gunter won 2-0 via forfeit
Players to watch: Gunter: QB Hudson Graham, DL Brayden Hinton; Blue Ridge: RB Byron Meserole, LB Ryan Rodriguez
Notable: Gunter has won seven straight in the series and 16 of the past 17 meetings … Former Gunter offensive coordinator Tim Wylie faces his old team for the first time after taking over at Blue Ridge in March … Gunter will clinch a playoff spot with a victory and is going for its 38th straight district win.
Collinsville at Tioga
What: District 5-2A (I)
Where: Bulldog Stadium
Records: Collinsville 3-4, 1-1; Tioga 3-4, 1-1
Last week: Collinsville lost 36-25 against Alvord; Tioga lost 43-25 against Lindsay
Series: Collinsville leads 7-6-1
Last season: Collinsville won 61-0
Players to watch: Collinsville: QB Logan Jenkins, DL Bryce Johnson; Tioga: RB Chase Evans, LB Cameron Byler
Notable: The last time Tioga beat Collinsville was in 1945 … The winner will have a chance to clinch a playoff spot next week with a victory … Tioga could match its district win total from the past three seasons combined with a victory.
Lindsay vs. Tom Bean
What: District 5-2A (I)
Where: Bells’ Panther Stadium
Records: Lindsay 3-4, 1-1; Tom Bean 0-6, 0-2
Last week: Lindsay won 43-25 against Tioga; Tom Bean lost 55-6 against Trenton
Series: Lindsay leads 16-7
Last season: Lindsay won 65-0
Players to watch: Lindsay: RB Clay Fuhrmann, DB Hayden Ellender; Tom Bean: WR Larue Weems, LB Chris Harmon
Notable: Tom Bean has lost eight straight meetings against the Knights … The game is being played at Bells because of ongoing construction at Tomcat Stadium … Tom Bean is trying to avoid its first 0-7 start since 2011.
Texoma Christian at Fort Worth Covenant Classical
What: TAPPS Division III District 2
Where: Cavaliers Field
Records: Texoma Christian 0-7, 0-2; Fort Worth Covenant Classical 5-2, 2-0
Last week: Texoma Christian lost 46-0 against Azle Christian; Fort Worth Covenant Classical won 78-30 against Baird
Series: Fort Worth Covenant Classical leads 1-0
Last season: Fort Worth Covenant won 56-6
Players to watch: Texoma Christian: WR Jackson Purkey, LB Jonah Barker; Fort Worth Covenant Classical: QB Lanham Briley, DL Josh Sapp
Notable: TCS has been shut out in three of its last four games … Texoma Christian will be eliminated from the playoffs with a loss … Covenant Classical will clinch a playoff spot with a victory.