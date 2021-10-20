Tom Bean sweeps Tioga, earns second straight district title

TOM BEAN – The chants echoed through the empty hallway as the Lady Tomcats waited impatiently to honor their latest conquest.

Over and over came the refrain – “Gold ball. Gold ball. Gold ball” – until the board outside the gymnasium contained the yellow volleyball cutout that had first-place Tom Bean’s 25-15, 25-5, 25-20 victory over third-place Tioga inscribed on it.

More importantly for the Lady Cats, it was about two other words side by side – the ones which declared them district champs.

For the second straight season Tom Bean claimed the 16-2A crown and is on the verge of doing it undefeated again with two more victories, the latest highlight for the best stretch in program history.

“This is a big deal. We make it a big deal,” Tom Bean head coach Dene Adams said. “They’re wanting to make history constantly. It’s another piece of history for Tom Bean volleyball and they want to keep adding to that legacy.”

The Lady Tomcats, who had never been to the playoffs before 2017 and are about to have their fifth straight appearance, have won 28 consecutive district matches dating back to 2019.

“You don’t want them to get comfortable. I try every single day to make sure they understand they have a target on their back,” Adams said. “Every team wants to take it away from you. They wanted to be the team to make sure you don’t get a second straight district title.”

Laramie Worley had 12 kills and eight digs, Emma Lowing chipped in seven kills and four aces, Raylynn Adams totaled 28 assists, six aces, five digs and three kills, Jessie Ball finished with six kills and five blocks, Hannah Kelly put down six kills and Taylor Brown collected 10 digs for Tom Bean (28-4, 12-0), which hosts Trenton on Friday.

Tioga (13-18, 8-4) dropped into a tie for third with Wolfe City and plays at Wolfe City on Friday in a battle for playoff seeding with two matches remaining. A win for the Lady Bulldogs would clinch the third seed.

This fall has been a strong follow-up to a season where the Lady Tomcats went 22-5 for a school record in wins and made the region semifinals for the first time.

“We have goals beyond district,” Adams said. “We feel like we have some unfinished business from last year.”

Many of the key pieces returned – Tom Bean has only two seniors on a roster loaded with juniors – and there are big expectations when the playoffs begin in two weeks.

Tioga will head to the playoffs as well, advancing for the seventh straight season but first under new head coach Andrea Osbourn. The Lady Bulldogs’ only district losses have come against the two teams in front of them in the standings – Collinsville sits in second place – and were looking for an upset that never materialized.

Tom Bean started each of the first two games with huge leads but Tioga didn’t go quietly. It had a 6-3 lead early in Game 3 behind Gabby Ayala and Kelsee Vandagriff. Tom Bean then had a 7-0 surge to jump in front but the Lady Bulldogs tied the score at 13 on a Taylor Roberts’ ace and again two points later on Vandagriff’s kill.

That’s when Tom Bean put together an 8-1 run with Ball and Kailey Vick leading the charge to build a 22-15 advantage.

Tioga reeled off four straight points for a final push to get within 23-20 but was unable to extend the match as Worley landed a kill and Adams put down an ace to clinch the sweep.

The Lady Tomcats opened the match on a 7-1 run which was capped by kills from Lowing and Vick.

After calling a time-out, Tioga responded with a 4-0 burst to get the deficit down to two but the close nature of the stanza dissipated quickly. Five straight points gave the home team a double-digit lead at 17-7 and the Lady Bulldogs could only trim that margin down to five at 20-15.

Adams had consecutive aces to finish off Game 1 and then she started Game 2 at the service line and didn’t leave until after Tom Bean opened an 11-0 advantage.

The entire frame was big runs from the Lady Tomcats. Lowing, Kelly and Worley led the initial salvo and contributed to a 6-0 push that made it 17-2.

Ball and Kelly led another 6-0 run that had Tom Bean up 23-3 before Roberts had a kill and an ace. The Lady Cats then quickly ended the game for a 2-0 lead in the match.