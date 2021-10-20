Southeastern golf ends fall season with third-place finish

Herald Democrat

ENID, Okla. — Trent Zorgdrager had a career-best third-place finish to pace Southeastern Oklahoma State to third in the team standings at the Ranger Invitational in its final event of the fall season at Meadowlake Golf Course.

All six Storm golfers finished in the top 25 as Southeastern shot a combined 596 over two rounds to place behind only champion Missouri S&T and Garden City, which was seven strokes in front of the Storm.

Zorgdrager had a 36-hole total of 145 and he was just one stroke ahead of teammate Justice Hartman, who posted finished fourth.

Ryan Ward was next in line in a tie for 13th after putting together a 151 while Dalton McGinnis was three shots back and tied for 18th. Mason Hale rounded out the effort with a 158 and tied for 25th.

Jesse Rouse played as an individual and carded a 156 and finish tied for 22nd.