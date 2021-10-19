Week 8 Texoma High School Player of the Week
Herald Democrat
Kenneth York, Jr., LB, Whitewright
York helped the Tigers earn their third straight district victory by beating S&S, 14-0, in 8-3A (II) play. It was the team’s second shutout and the first time Whitewright has had multiple shutouts since 2010. He had 10 total tackles, six solo, to go with an interception and also recovered a fumble that he caused.
Week 1 – Greyson Ledbetter, Jr., RB, Whitesboro
Week 2 – Phoenix Grant, Jr., QB, Sherman
Week 3 – Johnny Dorpinghaus, Fr., RB, Tioga
Week 4 – Carter Scott, Soph., WR, Collinsville
Week 5 – Brock Baker, Jr., RB, Bells
Week 6 – Chase Sloan, Jr., QB, S&S
Week 7 – Major McBride, Soph., RB, Pottsboro