Week 8 Texoma High School Player of the Week

Herald Democrat

Kenneth York, Jr., LB, Whitewright

York helped the Tigers earn their third straight district victory by beating S&S, 14-0, in 8-3A (II) play. It was the team’s second shutout and the first time Whitewright has had multiple shutouts since 2010. He had 10 total tackles, six solo, to go with an interception and also recovered a fumble that he caused.

Week 1 – Greyson Ledbetter, Jr., RB, Whitesboro

Week 2 – Phoenix Grant, Jr., QB, Sherman

Week 3 – Johnny Dorpinghaus, Fr., RB, Tioga

Week 4 – Carter Scott, Soph., WR, Collinsville

Week 5 – Brock Baker, Jr., RB, Bells

Week 6 – Chase Sloan, Jr., QB, S&S

Week 7 – Major McBride, Soph., RB, Pottsboro