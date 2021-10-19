Volleyball Roundup — Pottsboro clinches a playoff spot

Herald Democrat

POTTSBORO — Taylor Hayes and Ciara Redden each put down seven kills as the Pottsboro Lady Cardinals clinched a playoff spot with a 25-11, 25-10, 25-11 victory against Howe in District 11-3A action.

SG Lipscomb added five kills, Jordyn Hampton totaled 12 assists, seven digs and five aces, Palyn Reid handed out 10 assists and Ava Sims chipped in three blocks for Pottsboro (24-10, 8-4), which plays at fourth-place Bonham on Friday.

Gunter 3, Whitewright 0

In Whitewright, Abby Elmore had eight kills as first-place Gunter defeated fourth-place Whitewright, 25-7, 25-13, 25-15, in 11-3A play.

Shae Pruiett and Miranda Putnicki each finished with seven kills and Rayanna Mauldin chipped in six kills for Gunter (29-6, 12-0), which can clinch the outright district title with a win at second-place Blue Ridge on Friday.

Isabela De Assumpcao collected 10 digs for Whitewright (13-18, 5-7), which remained tied with Bonham for the fourth and final playoff spot with two matches left. The Lady Tigers host Bells on Friday.

District 10-5A

The Colony 3, Sherman 0

In The Colony, the Sherman Lady Bearcats suffered a 25-16, 25-12, 25-17 loss against fourth-place The Colony in district action.

Sherman (9-27, 2-10) will host third-place Wylie East on Friday.

Prosper Rock Hill 3, Denison 0

In Denison, the Denison Lady Yellow Jackets suffered a 25-11, 25-14, 25-8 loss against fifth-place Prosper Rock Hill in district action.

Denison (7-29, 1-11) will host district co-leading Lovejoy on Friday.

Rock Hill (20-19, 6-6) is a game behind The Colony for a playoff spot with two games remaining.

District 9-4A

Celina 3, Van Alstyne 1

In Van Alstyne, the fifth-place Lady Panthers suffered a 27-25, 23-25, 25-16, 26-24 loss against district champion Celina.

Van Alstyne (21-15, 4-6) is two games behind Sanger and Melissa in a tie for third place with two matches remaining. The Lady Panthers need a win at Melissa on Friday or will be eliminated from the playoff chase.

The win clinched the district title for Celina (34-1, 11-0).

District 10-3A

S&S 3, Pilot Point 1

In Sadler, Paige Turner had 12 kills and five blocks as sixth-place S&S defeated fourth-place Pilot Point, 26-24, 25-19, 18-25, 25-14, to keep its playoff hopes alive in district action.

Marlee Howard added nine kills and four blocks. Harlee Wooten totaled seven kills and six blocks and Kendal Fellegy finished with seven kills and a pair of blocks for S&S (20-13, 4-8), which reached the 20-win plateau a year after winning just one match overall in 2020.

The Lady Rams play at third-place Callisburg and must win and have Pilot Point lose to avoid being eliminated.

Paradise 3, Whitesboro 1

In Whitesboro, Libby Langford had 13 kills, 9 assists and four digs for the Lady Bearcats but second-place Paradise earned a 28-26, 25-18, 21-25, 25-15 victory in district action.

Addisen McBride added 12 kills, Jenna King chipped in five kills and 10 digs, Maddy Cole handed out 16 assists to go with seven digs and Abby Robinson collected 19 digs for Whitesboro (14-22, 3-9), which hosts Valley View on Tuesday.

District 16-2A

Collinsville 3, Dodd City 0

In Collinsville, the Lady Pirates cemented their hold on second place with a 25-15, 25-14, 25-17 victory against Dodd City in district action.

Collinsville (18-16, 10-2) can lock up the second seed for the playoffs with a victory at Savoy on Friday.