Southeastern volleyball loses in five to TWU

DENTON — Skylor Lewis had 13 kills and 22 digs but Southeastern Oklahoma State couldn't finish off a non-conference victory as Texas Woman's University rallied for a 20-25, 13-25, 25-22, 25-21, 15-13, over the Storm.

Caroline Griffith added 10 kills, Mya Afflerbach chipped in nine kills, Ruthie Forson totaled nine kills, 41 assists and 18 digs, Jadyn James put down eight kills and Grace Shehadeh collected 21 digs for Southeastern (7-11), which plays at Harding in Great American Conference play on Friday.