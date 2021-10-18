'Roos suffer their third straight loss

Herald Democrat

ABILENE — The Austin College football team fell behind 16-0 after the opening quarter and was never able to recover, trailing 31-0 before getting on the board in the second quarter in a 48-13 loss against McMurry in American Southwest Conference action. The 'Roos are now 1-4 overall this season.

McMurry (2-3, 2-3) scored early in the first on a 60-yard touchdown reception by Xavier Williams, and the War Hawks added a 31-yard touchdown strike from quarterback Dexter Wyble to Kristopher Martin with just under two minutes left in the opening quarter.

Darrin Boston had a 63-yard punt return for a touchdown 16 seconds into the second quarter and Wyble tossed his third touchdown of the opening half to make it 31-0 with 3:29 on the clock.

Austin College got on the scoreboard just 16 seconds later, as Tyler James connected with Colin Mushinski for a 62-yard scoring strike.

Wyble threw two more touchdowns in the third quarter as McMurry pushed the lead to 45-7 and Austin College got its second touchdown on a 20-yard scoring strike from James to Aaron Rideaux with 13:46 left in the game.

The War Hawks tacked on a 33-yard field goal five minutes later to make it a 48-13 final score.

James completed 17-of-31 attempts for 223 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions to lead the 'Roos, and Devon Rideaux rushed eight times for 37 yards.

Maurice Reed led the 'Roos with seven receptions for 69 yards, while Richard Johnson, Nicholas Richard, Talon Ridge, and Hunter Fulton each made six stops to lead Austin College defensively.

Wyble finished the game hitting on 14-of-25 passes for 251 yards and five touchdowns for McMurry.