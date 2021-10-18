College Roundup — Austin College swimming splits season-opening meet

Herald Democrat

The Austin College swimming and diving team split its season-opening home meet against McMurry University with the women topping the War Hawks 157-92 while the men fell 163-91.

Both the men and women opened up with a win in the 200 medley relay, with the women's team of Chloe Hunt, Samantha Thiele, Zuni Rubio, and Eleanna Martinez finishing with a time of 1:58.96 while the men's quartet of Sean Cookson, Alex Lai, Max Saenz, and Charles Stafford finished with a time of 1:44.03.

Liberty Chanin added a victory in the 1,000 freestyle for the women, touching with a time of 11:34.92, and Hunt took first in the 50 backstroke with a time of 31.02.

Stafford added a first-place finish for the men in the 200 free, coming in with a time of 1:54.23, and Thiele gave the women another first place finish with a time of 32.73 in the 50 breaststroke.

Martinez won the 50 free with a time of 27.63, and Saenz gave the men another win in the 100 butterfly with a time of 55.41.

Stafford got another first place finish in the 100 free, touching with a time of 50.06, and Chanin gave the women another victory in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:06.86.

Thiele won the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:10.13, and Rubio took first for the women in the 50 butterfly with a time of 31.17.

Saenz took first in the 50 fly as well, coming in with a time of 24.32, and Thiele added another win for the women with a time of 2:18.23 in the 200 individual medley.

Both the men and women took first in the 200 free relay, with the women's team of Martinez, Hunt, Chanin, and Kiara Bobb finishing with a time of 1:53.07 while the men's team of Stafford, Saenz, Cookson, and Ben Rafalski won with a time of 1:33.80.

Storm volleyball loses in five to Henderson State

DURANT, Okla. — Maya Afflerbach collected a career-high 18 kills for Southeastern Oklahoma State but Henderson State came away with a 24-26, 25-16, 25-13, 20-25, 15-9 victory over the Storm in Great American Conference play at Bloomer Sullivan Gymnasium.

Caroline Griffith posted her fifth-straight double-digit outing with 12 kills while Skylor Lewis added eight kills and 15 digs, Ruthie Forson handed out 43 assists to go with seven kills and nine digs, Madison Martinez chipped in six and Grace Shehadeh had a career-best 38 digs to lead al defenders for Southeastern (7-10, 4-5).

Southeastern also had a 25-14, 23-25, 25-17, 25-20 against Ouachita Baptist

Griffith had 13 kills while Jadyn James added 12 kills, Lewis finished with nine kills and 21 digs, Forson totaled 42 assists, 13 digs and nine kills, Shehadeh collected 17 digs and Micah Stiggers picked up 15 digs.