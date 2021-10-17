Storm move into first-place tie after blowout win

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — Daulton Hatley threw for a career-high four touchdowns and the Storm defense added a touchdown and a safety as Southeastern Oklahoma State rolled to a 43-10 victory over Northwestern Oklahoma State in Great American Conference play at Paul Laird Field.

The win secures a winning season for the Savage Storm (6-1, 6-1), their first since 2018, and puts them into a four-way tie for the lead in the GAC standings.

Hatley finished with 267 yards and the four TDs on a 22-of-30 effort. His top target was Braxton Kincade, who pulled down five catches for 50 yards and a score, while Marquis Gray picked up a team-best 59 yards and a score on three grabs.

Katrell Blakely added four catches for 40 yards, Duce Pittman added three catches and a TD, while Hunter Hawthorne had a score on his two catches.

C.J. Shavers led the Storm with 46 yards on 12 carries, while Ryan Taylor picked up a TD and 30 yards on 13 carries.

Maalik Hall had a team-high eight stops, including a strip-sack fumble that Scooter Baker ended up returning the team's first defensive TD of the season.

Josh Mulumba added six tackles and an interception, his second of the year, while Jaylen Shaw also added his second interception of the year, returning it for 53 yards.

Southeastern was on the verge of scoring when Northwestern Oklahoma State came up with an interception at its two-yard line. But the Storm immediately came up with a safety as Jaiveon Gardner brought down Calion Baker in the end zone.

The Storm marched the ensuing possession 61 yards in eight plays that was capped with an 11-yard Hatley to Kincade touchdown pass.

The defense continued to produce points as on the first play of Northwestern Oklahoma State’s next drive, Hall sacked Tanner Clarkson that was recovered by Jalon Freeman, who returned it just short of the end zone when he fumbled and Baker scooped it up for a 16-0 lead with 3:26 to go first quarter.

The Rangers would open the second quarter with a 33-yard field goal before Hatley connected with Pittman on a TD pass with six seconds left until half-time for a 22-3 lead.

Gray caught a 35-yard touchdown pass in the middle of the third quarter to extend the Storm’s advantage and then Hawthorne had his TD from 12 yards out for a 36-3 lead with 12:55 to play.

Northwestern Oklahoma State got its lone touchdown on a one-yard Clarkson run and Southeastern capped the scoring on Taylor’s one-yard run after would tack on one final score after Shaw's interception.