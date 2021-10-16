Whitewright shuts out S&S in key 8-3A (II) clash

Bryce Brakebill

For the Herald Democrat

WHITEWRIGHT — For the second straight season the Whitewright Tigers and S&S Rams faced off in a defensive clinic for their District 8-3A (II) match-up but this time it would be Whitewright making enough plays in the second half to come away with a 14-0 victory over S&S at Tiger Stadium.

It was the third straight victory for Whitewright (4-4, 3-1), which moved into a second-place tie with Bells. The Tigers have the district bye on Friday before playing at Bells on Oct. 29.

S&S (2-5, 2-1) will try to bounce back when it hosts Bells on Friday.

Colby Jones had 19 carries for 150 yards and a touchdown while Kayden Carraway was 11-of-22 passing for 229 yards and a TD, Maverick Sartain had three catches for 119 yards and a score and Xy’rion Daniels totaled six receptions for 94 yards and three carries for 29 yards for Whitewright, which took a big step towards returning to the playoffs after a one-year absence.

Kota Richardson completed 7-of-17 passes for 76 yards but did have three interceptions and ran 13 times for 86 yards, Chase Sloan had 10 carries for 52 yards and Colten Courville had five catches for 63 yards for S&S, which won this game last year, 10-8, as it went on to finish in third place.

Despite each team having a chance to score in the first half, the game remained scoreless at the break.

Whitewright came close with a 22-yard catch and run that was knocked out right at the goal line and the fumble went through the back of the end zone for a touchback.

S&S was nearly there following a 21-yard run by Richardson before a pass interference call had the Rams on the verge of scoring. However, the Tigers held strong to keep S&S off the scoreboard.

The stalemate was finally broken late in the third quarter with a strong Whitewright drive, spearheaded by the rushing attack of Jones. He gained 47 yards on four consecutive rushes, the last resulting in a 22-yard touchdown with just over a minute left on the clock and the Tigers took the 6-0 lead into the final quarter.

After getting the ball back, Whitewright wasted no time extending its lead. Carraway connected with Sartain on a long throw for a 76-yard touchdown with 10:32 remaining. Clayton Warford caught the two-point conversion.

The Rams had a couple more drives that came away empty as Whitewright was able to earn its second shutout of the season.