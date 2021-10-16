Week 8 Texoma High School Football Scores and Standings
7-5A (I) Dist Year PF PA
H. Park 3-0 6-1 244 170
Tyler 3-0 5-2 253 170
Longview 3-1 6-2 275 144
M. North 2-2 3-5 239 318
Sherman 1-2 3-4 170 257
W. Mesquite 0-3 2-5 229 247
Wylie East 0-4 2-5 116 240
Friday, Oct. 15
Longview 56, Sherman 14
Tyler 48, Wylie East 10
Highland Park 59, McKinney North 24
(West Mesquite bye)
Thursday, Oct. 21
West Mesquite at Wylie East, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 22
McKinney North at Sherman, 7:30 p.m.
Tyler at Highland Park, 7:30 p.m.
(Longview bye)
7-5A (II) Dist Year PF PA
x-Lovejoy 5-0 7-0 403 70
Frisco 5-0 7-0 345 136
F. Liberty 3-1 5-1 253 179
Denison 3-2 5-2 220 172
P. Rock Hill 2-3 3-4 232 213
F. Memorial 2-4 4-4 242 268
Princeton 2-4 4-4 246 289
Lake Dallas 1-5 3-5 218 311
F. Leb. Trail 0-5 1-6 156 306
Thursday, Oct. 14
Prosper Rock Hill 31, Frisco Memorial 20
Princeton 42, Frisco Lebanon Trail 35
Friday, Oct. 15
Frisco 28, Denison 14
Lovejoy 55, Lake Dallas 7
(Frisco Liberty bye)
Friday, Oct. 22
Frisco Lebanon Trail at Denison, 7 p.m.
Lake Dallas at Prosper Rock Hill, 7 p.m.
Frisco at Lovejoy, 7 p.m.
Frisco Liberty at Princeton, 7 p.m.
(Frisco Memorial bye)
4-4A (II) Dist Year PF PA
x-Celina 2-0 5-1 281 101
Van Alstyne 1-0 6-1 276 131
Aubrey 1-1 7-1 334 156
Sanger 0-1 4-3 322 216
Krum 0-2 4-4 263 218
Friday, Oct. 15
Aubrey 48, Sanger 28
Celina 70, Krum 7
(Van Alstyne bye)
Friday, Oct. 22
Van Alstyne at Celina, 7:30 p.m.
Krum at Sanger, 7:30 p.m.
(Aubrey bye)
4-3A (I) Dist Year PF PA
Brock 4-0 7-0 324 85
Pilot Point 4-0 5-2 229 196
Peaster 3-1 6-1 308 212
Whitesboro 2-2 3-4 180 219
Paradise 2-2 5-2 230 134
Boyd 1-3 1-6 158 295
Ponder 0-4 3-4 214 244
Bowie 0-4 2-5 171 246
Friday, Oct. 15
Pilot Point 34, Whitesboro 28, 2 OT
Paradise 31, Bowie 20
Peaster 55, Boyd 21
Brock 70, Ponder 20
Friday, Oct. 22
Whitesboro at Bowie, 7:30 p.m.
Peaster at Paradise, 7:30 p.m.
Ponder at Pilot Point, 7:30 p.m.
Boyd at Brock, 7:30 p.m.
5-3A (I) Dist Year PF PA
Pottsboro 4-0 4-2 259163
Mt. Vernon 4-0 7-0 367 90
Mineola 2-2 3-4 170 207
Bonham 2-2 3-4 246 341
Winnsboro 2-2 4-3 311 208
Rains 1-3 2-4 148 249
Commerce 1-3 2-5 189 308
Howe 0-4 0-7 155 299
Friday, Oct. 15
Commerce 31, Howe 21
Pottsboro 42, Mineola 14
Winnsboro 48, Emory Rains 26
Mount Vernon 56, Bonham 0
Friday, Oct. 22
Howe at Mineola, 7:30 p.m.
Pottsboro at Bonham, 7:30 p.m.
Emory Rains at Commerce, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Vernon at Winnsboro, 7:30 p.m.
8-3A (II) Dist Year PF PA
Gunter 3-0 7-0 333 53
Whitewright 3-1 4-4 177 193
Bells 3-1 5-3 309 192
S&S 2-1 2-5 116 206
Leonard 1-2 4-2 228 148
Lone Oak 0-3 2-5 138 199
Blue Ridge 0-4 1-7 105 291
Friday, Oct 15
Whitewright 14, S&S 0
Bells 57, Lone Oak 14
Leonard 39, Blue Ridge 0
(Gunter bye)
Friday, Oct. 22
S&S at Bells, 7:30 p.m.
Gunter at Blue Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Leonard at Lone Oak, 7:30 p.m.
(Whitewright bye)
5-2A (I) Dist Year PF PA
Alvord 2-0 5-2 273 184
Collinsville 1-1 3-4 214 223
Tioga 1-1 3-4 256163
Trenton 1-1 4-2 199116
Lindsay 1-1 3-4 234 231
Tom Bean 0-2 0-6 40 265
Friday, Oct. 15
Lindsay 43, Tioga 25
Trenton 55, Tom Bean 6
Alvord 36, Collinsville 25
Friday, Oct. 22
Collinsville at Tioga, 7:30 p.m.
Lindsay at Tom Bean, 7:30 p.m.
Trenton at Alvord, 7:30 p.m.
TAPPS Division III District 2
Dist Year PF PA
C. Classical 2-0 5-2 521 308
I. Faustina 2-0 7-0 386 107
x-A. Christian 3-2 6-2 341 202
PCA North 2-3 4-4 402 326
TCS 0-2 0-7 65 347
D. Fairhill 0-2 0-6 93 350
Friday, Oct. 15
Azle Christian 46, Texoma Christian 0
Irving Faustina 50, Prestonwood Christian Academy North 7
Fort Worth Covenant Classical 78, Baird 30
(Dallas Fairhill bye)
Thursday, Oct. 21
Prestonwood Christian Academy North at Ovilla Christian, TBA
Friday, Oct. 22
Texoma Christian at Fort Worth Covenant Classical, 7:30 p.m.
Ranger at Azle Christian, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 23
Irving Faustina at Dallas Fairhill, 11 a.m.
x -- clinched playoff spot