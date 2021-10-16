Week 8 Texoma High School Football Scores and Standings

Herald Democrat

7-5A (I)       Dist Year PF PA

H. Park        3-0  6-1 244 170

Tyler            3-0  5-2 253 170

Longview     3-1  6-2 275 144

M. North      2-2  3-5 239 318

Sherman     1-2  3-4 170 257

W. Mesquite 0-3  2-5 229 247

Wylie East    0-4  2-5 116 240

Friday, Oct. 15

Longview 56, Sherman 14

Tyler 48, Wylie East 10

Highland Park 59, McKinney North 24

(West Mesquite bye)

Thursday, Oct. 21

West Mesquite at Wylie East, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 22

McKinney North at Sherman, 7:30 p.m.

Tyler at Highland Park, 7:30 p.m.

(Longview bye)

7-5A (II)      Dist Year PF PA

x-Lovejoy     5-0  7-0 403 70

Frisco          5-0  7-0 345 136

F. Liberty      3-1  5-1 253 179

Denison       3-2  5-2 220 172

P. Rock Hill  2-3  3-4 232 213

F. Memorial  2-4  4-4 242 268

Princeton     2-4  4-4 246 289

Lake Dallas 1-5  3-5 218 311

F. Leb. Trail 0-5  1-6 156 306

Thursday, Oct. 14

Prosper Rock Hill 31, Frisco Memorial 20

Princeton 42, Frisco Lebanon Trail 35

Friday, Oct. 15

Frisco 28, Denison 14

Lovejoy 55, Lake Dallas 7

(Frisco Liberty bye)

Friday, Oct. 22

Frisco Lebanon Trail at Denison, 7 p.m.

Lake Dallas at Prosper Rock Hill, 7 p.m.

Frisco at Lovejoy, 7 p.m.

Frisco Liberty at Princeton, 7 p.m.

(Frisco Memorial bye)

4-4A (II)      Dist Year PF PA

x-Celina       2-0  5-1 281 101

Van Alstyne 1-0  6-1 276 131

Aubrey        1-1  7-1 334 156

Sanger        0-1  4-3 322 216

Krum           0-2  4-4 263 218

Friday, Oct. 15

Aubrey 48, Sanger 28

Celina 70, Krum 7

(Van Alstyne bye)

Friday, Oct. 22

Van Alstyne at Celina, 7:30 p.m.

Krum at Sanger, 7:30 p.m.

(Aubrey bye)

4-3A (I)       Dist Year PF PA

Brock           4-0  7-0 324 85

Pilot Point    4-0  5-2 229 196

Peaster        3-1  6-1 308 212

Whitesboro  2-2  3-4 180 219

Paradise      2-2  5-2 230 134

Boyd            1-3  1-6 158 295

Ponder        0-4  3-4 214 244

Bowie          0-4  2-5 171 246

Friday, Oct. 15

Pilot Point 34, Whitesboro 28, 2 OT

Paradise 31, Bowie 20

Peaster 55, Boyd 21

Brock 70, Ponder 20

Friday, Oct. 22

Whitesboro at Bowie, 7:30 p.m.

Peaster at Paradise, 7:30 p.m.

Ponder at Pilot Point, 7:30 p.m.

Boyd at Brock, 7:30 p.m.

5-3A (I)       Dist Year PF PA

Pottsboro     4-0  4-2 259163

Mt. Vernon   4-0  7-0 367 90

Mineola       2-2  3-4 170 207

Bonham       2-2  3-4 246 341

Winnsboro   2-2  4-3 311 208

Rains           1-3  2-4 148 249

Commerce  1-3  2-5 189 308

Howe           0-4  0-7 155 299

Friday, Oct. 15

Commerce 31, Howe 21

Pottsboro 42, Mineola 14

Winnsboro 48, Emory Rains 26

Mount Vernon 56, Bonham 0

Friday, Oct. 22

Howe at Mineola, 7:30 p.m.

Pottsboro at Bonham, 7:30 p.m.

Emory Rains at Commerce, 7:30 p.m.

Mount Vernon at Winnsboro, 7:30 p.m.

8-3A (II)      Dist Year PF PA

Gunter         3-0  7-0 333 53

Whitewright 3-1  4-4 177 193

Bells            3-1  5-3 309 192

S&S             2-1  2-5 116 206

Leonard       1-2  4-2 228 148

Lone Oak    0-3  2-5 138 199

Blue Ridge  0-4  1-7 105 291

Friday, Oct 15

Whitewright 14, S&S 0

Bells 57, Lone Oak 14

Leonard 39, Blue Ridge 0

(Gunter bye)

Friday, Oct. 22

S&S at Bells, 7:30 p.m.

Gunter at Blue Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Leonard at Lone Oak, 7:30 p.m.

(Whitewright bye)

5-2A (I)       Dist Year PF PA

Alvord          2-0  5-2 273 184

Collinsville   1-1  3-4 214 223

Tioga           1-1  3-4 256163

Trenton        1-1  4-2 199116

Lindsay        1-1  3-4 234 231

Tom Bean    0-2  0-6  40 265

Friday, Oct. 15

Lindsay 43, Tioga 25

Trenton 55, Tom Bean 6

Alvord 36, Collinsville 25

Friday, Oct. 22

Collinsville at Tioga, 7:30 p.m.

Lindsay at Tom Bean, 7:30 p.m.

Trenton at Alvord, 7:30 p.m.

TAPPS Division III District 2

                       Dist Year PF PA

C. Classical    2-0  5-2 521 308

I. Faustina      2-0  7-0 386 107

x-A. Christian 3-2 6-2 341 202

PCA North      2-3  4-4 402 326

TCS                0-2  0-7  65 347

D. Fairhill        0-2  0-6  93 350

Friday, Oct. 15

Azle Christian 46, Texoma Christian 0

Irving Faustina 50, Prestonwood Christian Academy North 7

Fort Worth Covenant Classical 78, Baird 30

(Dallas Fairhill bye)

Thursday, Oct. 21

Prestonwood Christian Academy North at Ovilla Christian, TBA

Friday, Oct. 22

Texoma Christian at Fort Worth Covenant Classical, 7:30 p.m.

Ranger at Azle Christian, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Irving Faustina at Dallas Fairhill, 11 a.m.

x -- clinched playoff spot