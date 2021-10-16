Volleyball Roundup — Tioga outlasts Sam Rayburn to clinch playoff spot

Herald Democrat

TIOGA — Sara O’Bryan had 13 kills as third-place Tioga clinched a playoff spot with a 25-8, 22-25, 25-16, 23-25, 15-11 victory against Sam Rayburn in District 16-2A play.

Taylor Roberts put down eight kills, Annsleigh Koberick added seven kills and nine assists and Channing Hurst handed out 15 assists for Tioga (13-17, 8-3),which plays at first-place Tom Bean on Tuesday night.

District 10-5A

McKinney North 3, Denison 0

In McKinney, the Lady Yellow Jackets suffered a 25-11, 25-7, 25-8 loss against first-place McKinney North in district action.

Denison (7-28, 1-10) will host Prosper Rock Hill on Tuesday night.

McKinney North (22-6, 11-0) can clinch the district title with a win at second-place Lovejoy on Tuesday.

District 10-3A

Callisburg 3, Whitesboro 1

In Callisburg, Libby Langford had 20 kills, 16 assists and nine digs for Whitesboro but third-place Callisburg defeated the Lady Bearcats, 25-14, 26-24, 16-25, 25-20, in district action.

Jenna King added nine kills and 14 digs, Lindsay Hermes put down five kills, Maddy Cole handed out 23 assists, Abby Robinson collected 24 digs and Karley Wolf finished with 12 digs for Whitesboro (14-21, 3-8), which hosts second-place Paradise on Tuesday.

Callisburg (21-11, 7-4) will clinch a playoff spot with a victory against Ponder on Tuesday.

Boyd 3, S&S 0

In Boyd, Paige Turner had eight kills and three blocks for S&S but first-place Boyd defeated the Lady Rams, 25-11, 25-14, 25-17, in district action.

Marlee Howard added six kills and two blocks, Kendal Fellegy chipped in six kills and Brenna Howard handed out 31 assists for S&S (19-13, 3-8), which hosts Pilot Point on Tuesday.

Boyd (31-4, 11-0) will clinch the district title with one more victory.

District 11-3A

Gunter 3, Pottsboro 0

In Gunter, the first-place Lady Tigers defeated third-place Pottsboro, 25-11, 25-13, 25-13, in district action.

Gunter (27-6, 11-0) can earn at least a share of the district title with a win at fourth-place Whitewright on Tuesday.

Taylor Hayes had nine kills, Palyn Reid totaled nine assists, nine digs and three aces and Jordyn Hampton chipped in six assists for Pottsboro (23-10, 7-4), which can clinch a playoff spot with a victory at home against Howe on Tuesday.

Whitewright 3, Howe 0

In Howe, Ashton Long had eight kills and 11 digs as fourth-place Whitewright defeated Howe, 25-16, 25-15, 25-16, in district action.

Katy Long handed out 23 assists to go with six kills and eight aces, Regan Eldredge totaled five kills, four aces and eight digs, Isabela De Assumpcao collected 19 digs, Alice De Assumpcao chipped in six digs and Rylie Godbey added four kills, two aces and a pair of blocks for Whitewright (13-17, 5-6), which hosts first-place Gunter on Tuesday.

Whitewright is tied with Bonham for final playoff spot with three matches remaining.

Howe will travel to second-place Pottsboro on Tuesday night.

Bonham 3, Bells 1

In Bells, Brooklyn Blodgett put down eight kills for Bells but fourth-place Bonham beat the Lady Panthers, 25-18, 19-25, 25-16, 25-20, in district action.

Katie Spears added seven kills and 10 digs, Bailee Dorris also finished with seven kills, Laykin Little totaled five kills and three blocks, Bailey Floyd handed out 22 assists to go with nine digs and Hannah Bondarenko collected 14 digs for Bells (14-18, 3-8), which hosts Leonard on Tuesday night.