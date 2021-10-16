Sherman unable to keep pace with Longview

Thomas Bingham

For the Herald Democrat

LONGVIEW — The Sherman Bearcats put some early pressure on their second straight state-ranked opponent and were tied with Longview early in the second quarter.

But the Lobos pulled away from there, widening the gap by half-time and holding Sherman scoreless for nearly three quarters as Longview beat the Bearcats, 56-14, in District 7-5A (I) action.

The win was the 200th all-time at Lobo Stadium and Longview (6-2, 3-1) maintained sole possession of third place — a spot Sherman (3-4, 1-2) was trying to gain ahold of after coming off its bye week.

Phoenix Grant was 11-of-16 passing for 165 yards and a touchdown and also ran for a score while Elijah Chapman had five catches for 132 yards and a TD, Caleb Thompson had 12 carries for 34 yards and Kane Bowen chipped in seven carries for 33 yards for the Bearcats.

Jordan Allen finished 8-of-10 passing for 173 yards and a pair of scores while Taylor Tatum had 13 carries for 179 yards and three TDs for the seventh-ranked Lobos, whose only losses are to No. 1 Denton and No. 3 Highland Park.

Both Longview and Sherman will play McKinney North in their next game. The Lobos have the bye on Friday and will then travel to McKinney for a Thursday night match-up on Oct. 28. The Bearcats host the Bulldogs on Friday in a game that will go a long ways in determining a playoff spot. North is just ahead of the Bearcats in the standings.

Sherman took the early lead at the 9:58 mark of the opening quarter. Grant found Chapman on a 59-yard touchdown strike to give the Bearcats a 7-0 advantage.

Less than three minutes later, Longview had a game-tying answer. The Lobos handed the ball to Tatum for a two-yard touchdown run at the 7:07 mark of the period.

Longview finished with 327 rushing yards and six scores on the ground.

The Lobos got the ball back and took their first lead at 4:11 of the quarter on Tatum’s 18-yard touchdown run.

The Bearcats had another answer in the opening minute of the second quarter. Grant drove them down the field and scored from two yards out on fourth-and goal to make it a 14-all game at the 11:08 mark of the period.

It was at that point that the Bearcats were unable to keep pace.

Longview went on to take a 21-point lead into half-time. Tatum got the ball on a 21-yard touchdown run at the 7:40 mark, and Isaiah Harris added a two-yard touchdown run with 3:24 left in the half.

Then the Lobos turned to their passing game to wrap up their first-half scoring. Allen connected with Jalen Hale on a 17-yard touchdown to make it a 35-14 game with just over a minute on the clock.

Longview added another quick touchdown in the opening minutes of the second half. Allen found DeKalon Taylor on a 41-yard strike at the 10:52 mark of the third quarter to push the Lobos’ lead out to 42-14.

But Longview returned to its running ways to record its final two scores of the night. The Lobos handed the ball to Harris on a 10-yard run at the 7:44 mark of the third, and Joshua Thomas called his own number on a 32-yard run at the 1:23 mark of the frame to clinch the final score of the night.