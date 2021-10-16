Pottsboro tops Mineola to stay perfect in 5-3A (I) play

Jerry Powers

For the Herald Democrat

POTTSBORO — The Cardinals continued their dominating start to District 5-3A (I) play as Jett Carroll and Major McBride scored multiple touchdowns in Pottsboro’s 42-14 victory against Mineola.

The margin of victory against the Yellowjackets was the closest game Pottsboro (4-2, 4-0) has had during its month-long winning streak and also the least amount of points the Cardinals had produced in this dominant stretch to stay tied with Mount Vernon atop the district standings.

Pottsboro, which can clinch a playoff berth with a victory at Bonham on Friday, limited Mineola (3-4, 2-2) to just 191 yards — including 35 yards on 30 carries — a year after the Yellowjackets outlasted the Cardinals in a 57-49 overtime game as the two ended up sharing the district crown with 6-1 records.

McBride ran 14 times for 138 yards and three touchdowns while Carroll finished with 16 carries for 108 yards and two TDs and was 6-of-12 passing for 75 yards and Halen Flanagan had a touchdown pass to Grayson Watson for the Cardinals.

T.J. Moreland completed 11-of-18 passes for 108 yards and ran for a touchdown while Cody Shrum had four catches for 69 yards and a score for Mineola, which hosts Howe on Friday.

Pottsboro opened the game with a scoring drive that took just four plays. McBride had a 56-yard run and then capped the possession with a 17-yard touchdown run barely a minute into the game.

The Cardinals quickly made it 14-0 after stopping Mineola’s opening series. Pottsboro marched 89 yards in eight plays and McBride had a 12-yard TD run for a 14-0 advantage with 7:07 left in the first quarter.

Mineola cut that deficit in half during the final minute of the frame as Moreland punched in a one-yard TD run. But the Yellow Jackets didn’t do much for the rest of the half as the Cardinals widened the lead with two more scores in the half.

Carroll had a 46-yard scamper and then finished off the drive with a 10-yard TD run just seconds into the second quarter.

Mineola had a chance to get back within a touchdown late in the half but turned the ball over on downs at the 20-yard line. Pottsboro then went 80 yards the other way and Carroll scored on a two-yard run with 26 seconds remaining in the second quarter for a 28-7 lead.

The Yellowjackets’ drive to begin the third quarter ended when Flanagan sacked Moreland on fourth down at the Pottsboro 39-yard line.

McBride ended the ensuing possession with a 19-yard yard touchdown run with 5:02 remaining in the third and it was 35-7 advantage.

Coy Anderson came on at quarterback for Mineola after Moreland was injured and he connected with Shrum on a 47-yard touchdown pass with 9:35 remaining in the game.

Pottsboro finished things out as Flanagan hooked up with Watson on an 11-yard touchdown pass with 3:03 left.