Football Roundup — Whitesboro loses in double OT; Bells runs wild

WHITESBORO — Mac Harper threw four touchdowns passes, including one to Jake Hermes in overtime, but district co-leader Pilot Point scored in double overtime before stopping fourth-place Whitesboro’s try for a 34-28 victory in 4-3A (I) action.

Wyatt Smith’s TD run was the difference for Pilot Point (5-2, 4-0) while Ish Harris had 21 carries for 93 yards and three touchdowns — including one in OT and another with 35 seconds remaining to extend the game.

Smith ran 14 times for 62 yards and the TD and completed 16-of-30 passes for 206 yards while Aydon Cox had eight catches for 134 yards for Pilot Point.

Torran Naglestad caught TD passes from Harper on consecutive fourth-quarter possessions, the last with just over three minutes left, to give Whitesboro (3-4, 2-2) a 21-14 lead.

Jace Sanders had a touchdown catch for Whitesboro, which travels to Bowie on Friday.

District 5-3A (I)

Commerce 31, Howe 21

In Howe, Austin Haley completed 22-of-39 passes for 275 yards and a touchdown and also ran five times for 49 yards and a score during the Bulldogs’ loss against Commerce in district action.

Kaleb McNutt had four catches for 53 yards and a touchdown, Cooper Jones totaled six catches for 81 yards, Ethan Lopez chipped in six receptions for 72 yards and Carson Daniels scored on the ground for Howe (0-7, 0-4), which travels to Mineola on Friday.

The Bulldogs have lost 19 straight games, matching the school record for games without a victory, which was set from 1963-65 in a stretch of 16 losses and three ties

Da’shawn Jackson ran 10 times for 134 yards and two touchdowns to lead Commerce (2-5, 1-3), which hosts Rains on Friday.

District 8-3A (II)

Bells 57, Lone Oak 14

In Bells, Brock Baker had 11 carries for 186 yards and two touchdowns and was one of four Panthers to run for 100 yards in a district victory against Lone Oak.

Hayden Allen finished with 13 carries for 120 yards and two TDs, Spencer Hinds totaled 110 yards and a score on six carries, Bo Baker had 10 carries for 104 yards and Blake Rolen, Canyon Payne and Ben Burleson all ran for touchdowns for second-place Bells (5-3, 3-1), which can clinch a playoff spot with a win at S&S on Friday.

Mariano Rincon and Shawn Robertson had TD runs for Lone Oak (2-5, 0-3).

District 5-2A (I)

Lindsay 43, Tioga 25

In Lindsay, Chase Evans had nine carries for 132 yards and two touchdowns during Tioga’s district loss against Lindsay.

Logan Westbrook completed 3-of-11 passes for 101 yards and two TDs, Carson Lewter had a 55-yard touchdown catch, Sam Mott had a 39-yard TD grab and Johnny Dorpinghaus chipped in 52 yards on 15 carries for Tioga (3-4, 1-1), which hosts Collinsville on Friday.

Clay Fuhrmann and Dawson Foster each ran for two touchdowns to lead Lindsay (3-4, 1-1), which faces Tom Bean at Bells on Friday.

Trenton 55, Tom Bean 6

In Trenton, Branson Ashlock was 10-of-16 passing for 66 yards and ran 12 times for 38 yards and a touchdown as Tom Bean avoided being shut out for the third straight game after its loss to Trenton in district play.

Gavin Hamilton had five receptions for 34 yards for Tom Bean (0-6, 0-2), which will host Lindsay at Bells on Friday due to ongoing construction at Tomcat Stadium.

Trenton (4-2, 1-1) travels to Alvord on Friday.

Alvord 36, Collinsville 25

In Collinsville, Logan Jenkins completed 25-of-33 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns with an interception and also ran for a score during the Pirates’ district loss against Alvord.

Rylan Newman had six catches for 111 yards and a TD to go with 11 carries for 41 yards, Colin Barnes added three catches for 42 yards and a touchdown, Nathen Bocanegra finished with 10 receptions for 117 yards and Parker Wells caught a TD pass for Collinsville (3-4, 1-1), which will travel to Tioga on Friday night.

Jacob Martin had two TD passes and ran for a score to lead Alvord (5-2, 2-0).

TAPPS Division III District 2

Azle Christian 46, Texoma Christian 0

In Sherman, Hayden Turner had 11 carries for 43 yards and was 3-of-7 passing for 56 yards as Texoma Christian suffered a district loss against Azle Christian.

Christian Garcia had a 39-yard catch and ran four times for nine yards for Texoma Christian (0-7, 0-2) travels to Fort Worth Covenant Classical on Friday night.

Camden Logan had eight carries for 99 yards and two touchdowns and caught two passes for 71 yards and two scores to lead Azle Christian (6-2, 3-2), which clinched a playoff spot with the victory.