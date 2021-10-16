Denison's upset bid falls short against Frisco

FRISCO — For the second time this season, the Yellow Jackets got to go against a backup quarterback for most of the game.

But this time the reserve signal-caller was able to make plays throughout and keep Denison behind on the scoreboard for almost three quarters.

For the second time this season, the Yellow Jackets faced a state-ranked opponent and the offense was unable to sustain any type of production.

The combination proved costly to Denison’s chances at a high seed for the playoffs after Frisco earned a 28-14 victory in District 7-5A (II) action at David Kuykendall Stadium.

Jadarian Price had 18 carries for 176 yards, Keegan Pruitt caught five passes for 59 yards and Caleb Heavner was 15-of-26 passing for 124 yards and an interception and ran 11 times for 14 yards and two touchdowns for the Jackets (5-2, 3-2), who had a three-game winning streak snapped.

Until a 94-yard drive in the final two-and-half minutes that culminated with a Heavner six-yard TD run after Frisco built a three-touchdown lead, Denison had 240 yards across 10 possessions — two ended with turnovers and two ended on downs.

“I thought we played well up front,” Jackets head coach Brent Whitson said. “It wasn’t a great night for our skill kids. We had some drops. There were missed assignments. Bad decisions. Poor ball security.

“The thing I told them was it doesn’t matter who the best team on Oct. 15 is. It’s about getting hot in November and December. There’s too many good pieces in this group to not get hot in November and December.”

Denison will host Frisco Lebanon Trail on Friday before heading back to Frisco to face Liberty with the winner of that match-up almost certain to be locked into the three seed for the postseason.

Brandon Miyazono, one of the Raccoons starting linebackers, was pressed into duty after starting quarterback Wyatt Carson was injured on the first drive of the game.

“I bet he played 120 snaps,” Whitson said. “They made a handful of adjustments. That’s what good coaches do.”

Miyazono didn’t play offense last week against Princeton and had only three carries in the last four games. But he ran 12 times for 126 yards and two touchdowns to go with 4-of-8 passing for 86 yards and a touchdown and an interception while Bradford Martin added 75 yards on 15 carries. The Raccoons (7-0, 5-0), who are ranked ninth in the state, will face third-ranked Lovejoy on Friday for sole possession of first place.

Frisco had scored at least 43 points in every game but was up only 16-7 in the middle of the fourth quarter as Denison had held the Wing-T scheme mostly in check since it had gained 151 yards to that point.

But Miyazono connected with Josh Johnson for a 22-yard pickup on third-and-eight and then went 41 yards up the middle on the next snap to make it 22-7 with 5:42 remaining.

Denison punted from its end zone after the ensuing possession was backed up because of two penalties on the kickoff return.

Miyazono had a 29-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage for the 28-7 margin with 2:35 left.

Before those two series, Frisco’s three drives in the second half had gained one first down and 27 yards to give the Jackets a chance to close the nine-point gap.

“I thought the defense played well. We had two bad tackles at the end,” Whitson said. “The offense didn’t help us out.”

Two of Denison’s four second-half possessions got into Raccoon territory but both ended on downs with neither getting past the Frisco 33-yard line.

The Raccoons held a 16-7 half-time lead thanks to a pair of scoring drives in the second quarter.

After Ismael Taylor recovered a fumble at the Denison 41, Frisco scored three plays later on Martin’s 23-yard run up the middle. Gavin Marshall missed the extra point off the right upright to keep the deficit at single digits.

Marshall had kicked a 36-yard field goal less than two minutes into the second quarter to put Frisco in front after its drive stalled just inside the red zone.

The Raccoons started at midfield when Denison attempted an onside kick and Logan Voight recovered but the Jackets were called for illegal touching as the ball was just short of travelling the required 10 yards.

“I think if we get that onside kick, it’s the biggest play of the game,” Whitson said.

Denison needed just four plays to tie the score at seven with 2:40 to go in the opening quarter.

Heavner finished off the 75-yard drive with a 25-yard option keeper to the left side, faking the pitch to Price and then tiptoeing the final steps to reach the end zone. Price had a 39-yard run on the second play to get the Jackets to the Frisco 33.

The Raccoons took a 7-0 lead in the latter stages of the first when Miyazono stepped up in the pocket and hit Dylan Hardin in the end zone for a 29-yard TD with 4:05 left in the opening frame.

Denison had five possessions in the half and the last came with 14 seconds remaining after Kenyan Kelly intercepted a deep throw as Frisco was trying to add to its lead.

Two of the other drives ended in turnovers — Drew Johnson intercepted Heavner and Price fumbled at the end of a 25-yard screen pass just short of midfield — and the Raccoons scored after both changes of possession. Outside of Heavner’s TD run, the only other series ended with a punt.