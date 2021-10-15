Denison defenders are making point production a habit

The goal of any defense is to keep points from finding their way onto the scoreboard, or at the very least minimize the number an opponent can produce.

For an experienced Yellow Jacket unit, it’s a task taken seriously and successfully. But since district play has started, Denison has been able to get points out of its defense in all four 7-5A (II) contests.

“That’s pretty indicative of how our defense has played,” Denison head coach Brent Whitson said. “I know we work really, really hard on those things. You don’t plan on it. You can’t rely on it. You certainly like when it happens.”

Keeping that streak alive might not be a necessity but it would certainly help as the Jackets (5-1, 3-1) have another big test against a state-ranked opponent as they travel to Frisco (6-0, 4-0) for a district match-up at 7 p.m. on Friday night at David Kuykendall Stadium.

There is more skill and talent in how turnovers get forced with luck playing a bigger part when it comes to making mistakes turn directly into points.

Denison’s defense has gotten fumble recoveries by Kenyan Kelly and William Wallis for touchdowns and last week De’Teaurean Johnson returned an interception 104 yards for a score, setting a school record for the longest defensive touchdown, against Lake Dallas.

“Every defensive player knew where to go on Dey-Dey’s interception,” Whitson said. “They formed a wall and blocked the nearest receiver.”

Throw in safeties caused by Jakalen Fields and Jakobi DeHorney and almost half of the starting defense has produced a play which added to the Jackets’ point total.

“They are so good inside the 10-yard line,” Whitson said. “I think we dial up the call or the scheme but I think we’re pretty aggressive every down.”

The weekly splash plays provide an even starker contrast because the Yellow Jacket offense has turned the ball over just once in the five victories — and that came in the first half of the season-opener — so there’s no opportunities for opposing defenses to do the same against Denison.

Every little bit can help in a playoff chase or jockeying for seeding. While Frisco can clinch a playoff spot with a victory, the Jackets would have to wait until next week against Frisco Lebanon Trail — even if they were able to take down the Raccoons.

Regardless, the match-up with Frisco will play a big role for the top of the standings. A victory would give the Jackets the inside track to the second seed while Frisco turns around and faces co-leader Lovejoy next week, which means there could be a three-way tie for first going into the final two games.

“After this one, it’s time to look at where we would be with four wins in this district, as spread out as it is,” Whitson said. “Just start thinking about what you would need to do to play an extra ballgame.”

At worst, two victories in the final four games would clinch a spot but Denison has its sights on hosting a playoff game, which can only happen if it finishes in the top two spots.

The Jackets earned their third straight district victory after taking down Lake Dallas by a 40-17 margin. Johnson’s interception return started the scoring while Jadarian Price had 16 carries for 105 yards and two touchdowns, Caleb Heavner was 17-of-22 passing for 211 yards with a touchdown and Trey Rhodes had four catches for 47 yards and a score.

“I thought we got better. Last week we had one strong miss,” Whitson said, referring to Denison being penalized 17 times for 151 yards. “We can’t do that to ourselves.”

Frisco is ranked ninth in this week’s Class 5A Division II statewide rankings. Denison’s loss is against Lovejoy, which has been ranked third in the rankings every week. The Jackets went into that game ranked No. 7 but came away with a 49-7 defeat.

“That’s one where we had to eat some humble pie,” Whitson said.

The Raccoons remained undefeated with a 59-21 victory against Princeton last week. Frisco finished with nearly 600 yards, including 43 carries for 487 yards. Bradford Martin had 10 carries for 103 yards, Dylan Hardin added seven carries for 58 yards and three touchdowns, Keene Ramos chipped in four carries for 88 yards and a score and Wyatt Carson was 5-of-10 passing for 106 yards and two TDs.

Carson has thrown just 45 passes in six games, completing 23 for 494 yards with seven touchdowns and no interceptions.

The devotion to the Wing-T offense has five Raccoons with at least 250 yards. Martin leads the way with 74 carries for 764 yards and five touchdowns while Jordan Hamilton is at 499 yards and eight TDs on 35 carries, Brandon Miyazono has 17 carries for 307 yards and five scores and Hardin had 285 yards and 10 touchdowns on 28 carries.

There is only one receiver averaging more than a catch per game and it is Hardin, who has seven receptions in six games, but six different players have TD catches.

The Raccoons have scored at least 43 points in every game and are averaging almost 53 per contest with their three highest-scoring games being 70, 59 and 54 points.

“What they do is very different, very effective, very physical,” Whitson said. “To me, it looks normal for guys my age. That’s football. It’s so different for our guys because not many people still run it.”

District 7-5A (II)

What: Denison at Frisco

Where: David Kuykendall Stadium

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Radio: KMKT 93.1 FM