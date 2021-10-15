Texoma Christian clinches playoffs despite no home-court advantage

They have wandered through the volleyball season, a team without a home court for nearly two and a half months because an accident where a pipe burst flooded the Texoma Christian gym and it needed to be replaced.

Despite playing on the road, or in this case – a home away from home at the Denison Boys & Girls Club – the Lady Eagles have still found success wherever they’ve traveled.

“We talked about it at the beginning of the year. They’ve never used it as an excuse. That’s the way it is and we’re moving on,” TCS head coach Theresa Barnett said. “These kids are playing their butts off. They’ve jelled really well as a group and enjoy playing together.”

After rallying for a 17-25, 26-24, 13-25, 25-20, 15-5 victory over Muenster Sacred Heart in TAPPS District 2-2A play, Texoma Christian remained in first place and clinched a playoff spot.

T’a nne Boyd had 15 kills, eight blocks and six digs, Grace Gross added nine kills and six digs, Claire Tarpley chipped in five kills and eight digs, Anzley Poe totaled three kills, three blocks, three aces and three digs and Paige Miller collected 10 digs for Texoma Christian (11-6, 4-1), which is expecting to host Fort Worth Covenant Classical on Tuesday and Bethesda Christian on Thursday on its home floor for the first time this season. TCS is a half-game in front of Weatherford Christian and ends the regular season on the road in a match that could decide the district title.

TCS became the first team in two years to not only beat Weatherford Christian in district play but take a game from them when they earned a five-set win on Tuesday. The hangover was evident.

“We came out flat. It’s hard after a big win like that,” Barnett said. “I was worried about being tired, playing five games and then this one going five.”

Sacred Heart (5-9, 0-5) is one more loss away from being eliminated from the playoffs. It nearly pulled off an upset victory but couldn’t close out TCS after holding a 2-1 advantage.

Poe stepped to the service line in Game 5 and Texoma Christian removed much of the drama by taking a 6-0 lead. Boyd had a pair of kills, Poe landed an ace and Tarpley overpowered a block during the quick start.

After a service error, TCS reeled off five consecutive points for a commanding 11-1 lead. Boyd had two more kills and Annika Hogan hammered down a 50/50 ball that forced a timeout.

It was obvious things were going Texoma Christian’s way when during a rally Poe instinctively stuck out her foot to play a kill attempt and sent the ball diagonally over the net from the left side of the court to the far right corner to put TCS a couple of points away from victory.

Three of Sacred Heart’s five points in Game 5 came on service errors.

“T’a nne took over the game,” Barnett said. “Fifth game they said this was it; they had to win.”

Also needing to win Game 4, Boyd bookended a 6-0 early run and Texoma Christian built leads of 9-3 and 13-7 that made it look like a deciding fifth stanza was all but assured.

But Sacred Heart chipped away at the deficit and after Trinity Hess’ kill tied the score at 14, Isabella Walterscheid landed one that gave the visitors their first lead since the game’s opening point.

Hogan responded with a kill to knot the score and kick off a 6-0 run that ended with kills by Gross and Miller.

Back in front 20-15, TCS made sure not to give up the lead again. Sacred Heart never got closer the rest of the way and wasn’t even close to a victory in Game 5.

Sacred Heart rolled to a Game 3 win after going ahead for good at 3-2. TCS had a 5-1 stretch to get within 7-6 but Sacred Heart had a 10-0 surge that produced a 21-8 advantage that forced Texoma Christian into must-win mode the rest of the match.

Texoma Christian was nearly swept after it almost gave away Game 2. TCS used a 5-0 run behind an ace from Hogan and two kills by Boyd to build an 8-4 lead.

Poe had consecutive aces to cap four consecutive points that made it a 17-11 margin. Even after Texoma Christian was up 19-14, Sacred Heart pulled even at 20 and then led one point later on an Emily Flusche block for its first lead since 4-3.

Sacred Heart was up 23-22 but had two straight hitting errors. TCS followed with its own on game point to knot the score at 24 before earning the last two points and tying the match.

Sacred Heart opened Game 1 by taking five of the first six points and was on the way to claiming the frame as Texoma Christian couldn’t put much together to stay close.

After holding an 8-5 lead, Sacred Heart began to widen the gap. Flusche led a 4-1 push to make it 14-7 and Hess was in the middle of a 5-0 spurt that gave Sacred Heart a 23-10 advantage.

Gross was at the front of an immediate 5-0 response for Texoma Christian but it came too late to make a difference, cutting the deficit to eight and it would only get one point closer.