Gunter, Bells and Pottsboro teams advance to region cross-country meet

BELLS — Both Gunter cross-country teams as well as the Bells Lady Panthers and the Pottsboro Cardinals qualified for the regional meet with their top-three performances at the District 11-3A meet.

The Class 3A Region II meet is at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie on Oct. 25.

The Gunter girls won the district title with 37 points while Bells was the runner-up with 60 points and Leonard was third with 68 points while Whitewright and Pottsboro rounded out the top five.

Gunter’s Sarah Denton defended her district title by winning with a time of 14:38.3 and Whitewright’s Maylee Patterson also qualified for the regional meet with a runner-up finish in 15:28.3. Pottsboro’s Aubria Guilloud also advanced with a fifth-place finish in 16:26.3.

Also helping Gunter to the team title was Avery Hale, who was third in 15:28.7, Mackenzie Martindale, who placed ninth in 16:58.5, Shelby Blansett, who was 10th with a time of 17:01.9, Grace Dainauski, who was 14th in 17:28.6, as well as Emma McMahon finishing 38th in 19:12.7 and Sarah Beth Jackson placing 43rd in 19:49.6.

Bells’ runner-up finish was led by Lily Helgren, who placed seventh with a time of 16:55.7. Chloe Russum was right behind in eighth at 16:58.3, Reagan Payne was 11th in 17:02.1, Mandie Kyle was 13th with a time of 17:20.7, Kinley Weger placed 21st in 18:02.6, Holly Hargis was 23rd with a time of 18:08.4 and Tatum Daniels placed 41st in 19:25.7.

On the boys side, Bonham took the team title with 26 points ahead of Pottsboro, which had 57 points, and Gunter’s 70 points.

Pottsboro’s Shane Branch won the district title with a time of 19:42.6 while Whitewright’s Zack Mortensen qualified for the regional meet with a runner-up finish in 19:51.1. Howe’s Jacob Campbell also advanced with a 10th-place finish in 20:46.1.

Pottsboro also got a sixth-place finish from Keylan Minnis in 20:23 while Jett Mackey was 16th with a time of 22:02.8, Cody Branch was 18th at 22:36.1 and Tim Martin was 24th with a time of 23:28.6.

Gunter was led by Brody McDonald, who placed 11th with a time of 21:07.5. Bennett Fady was 13th in a time of 21:32.2, Taylor Latham was 15th in 22:00.8, Raiden Windlow was 17th with a time of 22:16.4 and Gray McDowell was 23rd in 23:18.