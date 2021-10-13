Week 8 Texoma High School Football Previews

Note: All games begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless otherwise indicated.

Sherman at Longview

What: District 7-5A (I)

Where: Lobo Stadium

Broadcast: KMAD 102.5 FM

Records: Sherman 3-3, 1-1; Longview 5-2, 2-1

Last week: Sherman did not play; Longview lost 21-16 against Highland Park

Series: Sherman leads 1-0

Last meeting: 1976 (Sherman won 10-3 in bi-district round)

Players to watch: Sherman: WR Vontrelle Sanders, LB Jace Comola; Longview: WR Jordan Hale, LB Devean Isaac

Notable: This match-up did not get played last season after COVID-19 issues at Sherman ISD and the game was ruled a no-contest. When they teams tied for second place, Longview got the second seed and Sherman the third based on the tie-breaker against common opponents … The Bearcats are playing a ranked team for the second straight game … Longview’s two losses are against No. 1 Denton Ryan and No. 3 Highland Park.

Denison at Frisco

What: District 7-5A (II)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: David Kuykendall Stadium

Broadcast: KMKT 93.1 FM

Records: Denison 5-1, 3-1; Frisco 6-0, 4-0

Last week: Denison won 40-17 against Lake Dallas; Frisco won 59-21 against Princeton

Series: Denison leads 7-2

Last season: Frisco won 23-3

Players to watch: Denison: RB Jack Aleman, DB Braden Maxwell; Frisco: RB Bradford Martin, LB Brandon Miyazono

Notable: Frisco ended a four-game losing streak against the Jackets last season … Denison has gotten points from its defense in all four district games – 3 touchdowns and two safeties … Frisco has scored at least 43 points in every game, and is averaging 52.8 points per contest.

Pilot Point at Whitesboro

What: District 4-3A (I)

Where: Bearcat Stadium

Broadcast: www.whitesboroisd.org

Records: Pilot Point 4-2, 3-0; Whitesboro 3-3, 2-1

Last week: Pilot Point won 35-21 against Paradise; Whitesboro lost 42-21 against Brock

Series: Pilot Point leads 29-21-4

Last season: Whitesboro won 24-6

Players to watch: Pilot Point: RB Ish Harris, DB Asten Kirby; Whitesboro: RB Asher Contreras, DB Jayce Sanders

Notable: Pilot Point and Whitesboro have a common opponent – Gunter beat Whitesboro 28-6 a week before beating Pilot Point 59-6 … Whitesboro had the highest point total against Brock so far this season with its 21 points last week … The last time Whitesboro was shut out came against Pilot Point in 2015.

Commerce at Howe

What: District 5-3A (I)

Where: Bulldog Stadium

Broadcast: www.howeenterprise.com/live-broadcast/

Records: Commerce 1-5, 0-3; Howe 0-6, 0-3

Last week: Commerce lost 65-28 against Pottsboro; Howe lost 43-38 against Emory Rains

Series: Commerce leads 4-1

Last season: Commerce won 49-0

Players to watch: Commerce: QB Darren Beal, LB Ashton Seale; Howe: WR Kolin Murphy, DB Caleb Wahrmund

Notable: Howe has lost 18 straight games dating back to the 2019 season, including 11 straight district games … The Bulldogs’ lone win in the series was in 2013 … In its three district losses Commerce has allowed 76, 63 and 65 points.

Mineola at Pottsboro

What: District 5-3A (I)

Where: Jim Henderson Memorial Stadium

Broadcast: KZRC 96.1 FM / www.citylinktv.com/channel/durant-mix-tv/

Records: Mineola 3-3, 2-1; Pottsboro 3-2, 3-0

Last week: Mineola lost 49-7 against Mount Vernon; Pottsboro won 65-28 against Commerce

Series: Mineola leads 3-0

Last season: Mineola won 57-49 in overtime

Players to watch: Mineola: RB Dawson Pendergrass, LB Drew Robertson; Pottsboro: RB Major McBride, DL Cooper Dobbs

Notable: These two teams tied for the district title last season but already have more combined regular-season losses this year than in 2020 (3) … The Cardinals have outscored their opponents 169-42 so far in district play, an average margin of victory of 42.3 points … Four of Mineola’s six games have been decided by single digits.

S&S at Whitewright

What: District 8-3A (II)

Where: Tiger Stadium

Records: S&S 2-4, 2-0; Whitewright 3-4, 2-1

Last week: S&S did not play; Whitewright won 27-21 against Lone Oak

Series: Whitewright leads 14-8-1

Last season: S&S won 10-8

Players to watch: S&S: RB Josh Pittner, DL Cade Russell; Whitewright: RB Colby Jones, LB Kyle Morris

Notable: S&S has won six of the past seven meetings … The winner of this game will have an opportunity to clinch a playoff spot next week … Last year’s matchup was the first time S&S won a full-length game with 10 or fewer points since a 6-0 win over Muenster in 1986.

Lone Oak at Bells

What: District 8-3A (II)

Where: Panther Stadium

Records: Lone Oak 2-4, 0-2; Bells 4-3, 2-1

Last week: Lone Oak lost 27-21 against Whitewright; Bells won 52-14 against Blue Ridge

Series: Lone Oak leads 3-2-1

Last season: Bells won 55-13

Players to watch: Lone Oak: WR Luke Ohannessian, LB Jacob Jackson; Bells: RB Hayden Allen, LB Canyon Payne

Notable: The Panthers are averaging less than 15 passing yards per game … Bells could clinch a playoff spot with a win pending other district outcomes on Friday … Lone Oak has lost 10 straight district games dating back to the 2019 season.

Tioga at Lindsay

What: District 5-2A (I)

Where: Knight Stadium

Records: Tioga 3-3, 1-0; Lindsay 2-4, 0-1

Last week: Tioga won 32-13 against Trenton; Lindsay lost 56-27 against Collinsville

Series: Lindsay leads 1-0

Last season: Lindsay won 76-12

Players to watch: Tioga: QB Logan Westbrook, DB Cooper Evans; Lindsay: RB Clay Fuhrmann, DB Haden Ellender

Notable: A victory would give Tioga its most district victories since moving to 11-man football in 2018 … The Bulldogs scored as many points in their district opener as in all five district games last season (32) … Lindsay has lost as many games this season as the previous two years combined.

Tom Bean at Trenton

What: District 5-2A (I)

Where: Hunter Allin Memorial Field

Records: Tom Bean 0-5, 0-1; Trenton 3-2, 0-1

Last week: Tom Bean lost 65-0 against Alvord; Trenton lost 32-13 against Tioga

Series: Tom Bean leads 4-2

Last season: Trenton won 46-18

Players to watch: Tom Bean: WR Jack Lifsey, DL Angel Raygoza; Trenton: RB Colton Gray, DL Jacob Forgione

Notable: The Tomcats are trying to avoid their first 0-6 start since 2011 … Tom Bean is looking to avoid being shut out for the third straight game for the first time since 2007 … Trenton was held to a season low 13 points last week by Tioga.

Alvord at Collinsville

What: District 5-2A (I)

Where: W.L. Stephenson Sports Complex

Records: Alvord 4-2, 1-0; Collinsville 3-3, 1-0

Last week: Alvord won 65-0 against Tom Bean; Collinsville won 56-27 against Lindsay

Series: Collinsville leads 7-6-1

Last season: Alvord won 23-20

Players to watch: Alvord: WR Van Taylor, LB Hunter Harris; Collinsville: WR Nathen Bocanegra, DB Trevor O’Neal

Notable: Collinsville scored 49 unanswered points in the second half to beat defending district champ Lindsay last week … The Pirates are looking for their first 2-0 district start since 2018 … Alvord scored its most points in a game last week since 2018.

Azle Christian at Texoma Christian

What: TAPPS Division III District 2

Where: TCS Field

Records: Azle Christian 5-2, 2-2; Texoma Christian 0-6, 0-1

Last week: Azle Christian lost against Fort Worth Covenant Classical 54-8; Texoma Christian did not play

Series: First meeting

Players to watch: Azle Christian: QB Chandler Boling, LB Ryan English; Texoma Christian: ATH Hayden Turner, DB Jayden Jackson

Notable: Texoma Christian is on an eight-game losing streak dating back to last season … This is scheduled to be Azle Christian’s last game of the regular season and a win would clinch a playoff spot for the Fighting Crusaders … Azle Christian made the move from TCAF to TAPPS for this season.