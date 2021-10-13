Cross-country Roundup — Sherman, Denison compete at 10-5A meet

Herald Democrat

McKINNEY — Both the Sherman and Denison cross-country teams had top 30 individual finishes in the District 10-5A meet at Myers Park.

Denison’s Elle Morris had the best finish, placing 25th with a time of 21:58 in helping the Lady Yellow Jackets to a sixth-place team finish with 164 points.

Ashlinn Hamilton was 31st with a time of 23:19.2, Autumn Mitchell was 33rd in 23:35.4, Roni Douda was 37th in a time of 24:10.8, Caitlyn Gatlin was 38th at 24:11.5 and Kinsley Hendricks was 42nd in 25:15.5

Sherman’s Brandy Moran was 29th with a time of 23:02.7 and helped the Lady Bearcats to a seventh-place team finish with 198 points.

Tamera Owens was 39th in a time of 24:40.7, Samantha Graham placed 41st in 25:07.4, Isabel Reyna Salazar was 44th in a time of 26:20.2 and Miranda Martinez was right behind in 45th at 26:22.1

On the boys side, Sherman’s Adrian Paulin had the best finish at 29th with a time of 18:35.3 and the Bearcats were seventh with 203 points.

Timothy Verkleir was 39th with a time of 19:16.8, Emmanuel Cartagena next in 40th place at 19:17.2, David Quintana was 47th in a time of 20:00.6, Skylar Wright was 48th in 20:10.1, Jared Gibson was 49th with a time of 20:19.5 and Victor Mata was 52nd in 20:40.

Denison’s Garrison Walters was 41st with a time of 19:17.6 to lead the Yellow Jackets to an eighth-place team finish with 218 points.

Kaiser Garner was 42nd in 19:26, Seth Thorpe was 44th with a time of 19:41.5, Joseph Dornstadter placed 45th at 19:43.1, Sean Hively was 46th with a time of 19:50.7, Carter Hayes was 50th in 20:27.6 and Zeus Perez placed 51st in 20:35.4.

Lovejoy won both team titles and had both individual champions — Amy Morefield won on the girls side in 18:11.6 and Tate Barr won the boys title in 16:06.1.

Tioga's Cooper wins individual 13-2A title as Bulldogs get 2nd

LINDSAY — Tioga’s Lonnie Cooper was the individual champion and Bulldogs finished as the district runner-up and moved on to regionals with that performance in the 13-2A meet.

The Bulldogs will compete in the Class 2A Region II meet at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie on Oct. 26.

Cooper won the district crown with a time of 16:02.7 that was more than a minute ahead of Alvord’s Austin Souther finish in 17:06.2.

Tioga was second to Alvord in the team standings. Alvord won with 35 points while Tioga took second with 48 points, ahead of Lindsay (62) and Era (65).

Chris Stanley was sixth with a time of 17:56.2 and Jakob Geleetko was 10th at 18:35. Carlos Vega placed 14th with a time of 20:19.8 and Dallin Kearns rounded out Tioga’s effort at 23rd in 22:08.1.

On the girls side, Tioga placed fifth in the standings with 113 points. Braillen Brocato led the Lady Bulldogs with a 12th-place finish in 14:21.8.