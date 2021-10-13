Austin College volleyball celebrates Senior Night with a sweep

Herald Democrat

The Austin College volleyball team swept the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma, 25-20, 25-22, 25-17, for a non-conference victory in the final home match of the season on Senior Night for setter Brooklyn Talley and libero Mari Prazak.

Riley Abernethy and Olivia Linton each had 11 kills to pace Austin College (18-4), with Abernethy also adding 12 digs. Aubree McCune led the way with 20 assists and Talley added 12 in her final match on Jim Rolfe Court.

Prazak paced all players with 27 digs, while Mattie Duncan finished with seven kills and had five blocks for Austin College, which returns to Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference play on Saturday with a double-header at Southwestern before taking on Schreiner.