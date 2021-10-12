Week 7 Texoma High School Player of the Week

Herald Democrat

Major McBride, Soph., RB, Pottsboro

McBride helped the Cardinals to a 3-0 district start as Pottsboro set a school record for points in a 65-28 victory over Commerce in 5-3A (I) play and he had 22 carries for 289 yards and three touchdowns. It was the second-most rushing yards in school history and in three district games McBride has 45 carries for 630 yards and nine touchdowns.

Week 1 – Greyson Ledbetter, Jr., RB, Whitesboro

Week 2 – Phoenix Grant, Jr., QB, Sherman

Week 3 – Johnny Dorpinghaus, Fr., RB, Tioga

Week 4 – Carter Scott, Soph., WR, Collinsville

Week 5 – Brock Baker, Jr., RB, Bells

Week 6 – Chase Sloan, Jr., QB, S&S