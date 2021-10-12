Volleyball Roundup — W'wright, Bells stay in playoff chase with wins

Herald Democrat

WHITEWRIGHT — Robin Edwards had eight kills and seven blocks as Whitewright moved into a fourth-place tie following a 25-21, 25-21, 25-21, win over Leonard in District 11-3A action.

Katy Long totaled six kills, 23 assists — including the 1,000th of her career — and 13 digs for Whitewright (12-17, 4-6), which is tied with Bonham for fourth place with four matches remaining.

Whitewright travels to Howe on Friday.

Sixth-place Leonard (13-15, 3-7), which is tied with Bells, faces Blue Ridge on Friday.

Bells 3, Howe 0

In Howe, Bailee Dorris put down six kills as the Lady Panthers defeated Howe, 25-10, 25-12, 25-15, in district action.

Brooklyn Blodgett added four kills, Katie Spears and Laykin Little chipped in three kills, Bailey Floyd handed out 15 assists and Hannah Bondarenko collected seven digs for Bells (14-17, 3-7), which is tied with Leonard in sixth place.

The Lady Panthers host Bonham on Friday afternoon.

Howe will host Whitewright on Friday.

Gunter 3, Bonham 0

In Gunter, Miranda Putnicki led the way with 11 kills as first-place Gunter swept fourth-place Bonham, 25-15, 25-11, 25-8, in 11-3A action.

Hanna Rubis chipped in 10 kills for Gunter (26-6, 10-0), which hosts second-place Pottsboro on Friday afternoon before playing a non-district match at Liberty Christian at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Bonham fell into a tie with Whitewright for the fourth and final playoff spot with four matches left.

Blue Ridge 3, Pottsboro 0

In Blue Ridge, Ciara Redden and Taylor Hayes each had eight kills for Pottsboro but Blue Ridge had a 25-12, 25-14, 27-25 victory over the Lady Cardinals to get sole possession of second place in 11-3A play.

Blue Ridge (22-4, 8-2) also clinched a playoff spot with the win.

Jordyn Hampton handed out 10 assists to go with six kills, Palyn Reid added eight assists, Autumn Graley collected 12 digs and Maddie Skipworth chipped in seven digs for Pottsboro (23-9, 7-3), which is now in third place and can clinch a playoff spot with a win at Gunter on Friday.

District 9-4A

Van Alstyne 3, Gainesville 0

In Van Alstyne, the fifth-place Lady Panthers earned a 25-16, 25-9, 25-16 victory against Gainesville in district action.

Van Alstyne (21-14, 4-5) has the district bye on Friday before hosting Celina on Tuesday night.

District 10-3A

Pilot Point 3, Whitesboro 2

In Whitesboro, Libby Langford had 24 kills, 13 digs and 12 assists for Whitesboro but Pilot Point outlasted Whitesboro, 25-23, 22-25, 21-25, 26-24, 15-9, in district action.

Jenna King added nine kills and eight digs, Olivia Scoggins chipped in six kills, Isabel Gabbert put down five kills, Maddy Cole handed out 29 assists, Abby Robinson collected 41 digs and Karley Wolf finished with 10 digs for Whitesboro (14-20, 3-7), which is tied with S&S for sixth place.

Whitesboro travels to third-place Callisburg on Friday.

Pilot Point (21-12, 5-5), moved into a tie with Ponder for fourth place.

Ponder 3, S&S 1

In Ponder, the sixth-place Lady Rams suffered a 21-25, 19-25, 26-24, 22-25 loss against fourth-place Ponder in district play.

S&S (19-12, 3-7) plays at first-place Boyd on Friday.

Ponder (17-22, 5-5) is tied with Pilot Point for the final playoff spot with four matches left.

District 16-2A

Tom Bean 3, Sam Rayburn 0

In Tom Bean, Laramie Worley had 13 kills as first-place Tom Bean swept Sam Rayburn, 25-10, 25-7, 25-10, in district action.

Hannah Kelly totaled eight kills, four aces and three digs, Jessie Ball chipped in eight kills and three digs, Raylynn Adams handed out 31 assists to go with seven aces, Emma Lowing put down four kills and Taylor Brown collected 15 digs for Tom Bean (26-4, 10-0), which hosts fourth-place Wolfe City on Friday.

TAPPS 2-2A

Texoma Christian 3, Weatherford Christian 2

In Denison, Claire Tarpley had nine kills and seven digs as Texoma Christian moved into a first-place tie with Weatherford Christian after a 25-17, 17-25, 25-23, 19-25, 15-12 victory in district action at the Denison Boys and Girls Club.

T’a nne Boyd added seven kills, eight digs and three blocks, Grace Gross chipped in six kills and eight digs, Annika Hogan handed out 25 assists to go with 10 digs, Paige Miller put down five kills and Anzley Poe totaled three blocks for Texoma Christian (10-6, 3-1), which can clinch a playoff spot with a win against Muenster Sacred Heart on Thursday night at the Denison Boys and Girls Club.