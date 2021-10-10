College Roundup — Austin College volleyball wins 3 of 4 matches

Herald Democrat

The Austin College volleyball team split a pair of Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference matches after starting the weekend with a sweep.

The 'Roos (17-4, 6-3) lost against fifth-ranked Colorado College, 27-29, 27-25, 16-25, 19-25, before cruising to a 25-13, 25-8, 25-19 sweep against Centenary.

In the victory over Centenary, Victoria Smith finished with 17 kills, Riley Abernethy added 12 kills and 10 digs, Cheyenne Dantonio chipped in eight kills and four blocks, Mari Prazak collected 18 digs, including the 2,000th of her career, Brooklyn Talley had 28 assists and 12 digs, Alyssa Holloway totaled 10 digs while Aubree McCune handed out 12 assists.

Abernethy had 11 kills and six digs to lead the 'Roos against Colorado College. Smith put down 10 kills, Talley posted a double-double with 22 assists and 11 digs, McCune handed out 19 assists, Prazak collected 19 digs and TJ Folse chipped in nine kills.

Austin College started the weekend with a 25-14, 23-25, 18-25, 25-21, 15-7 win over St Thomas to go with a 27-25, 12-25, 19-25, 27-25, 15-11 victory against Texas Lutheran.

Against St. Thomas, Smith had 15 kills while Abernethy and Olivia Linton each finished with10 kills and Abernethy also tied for the team lead with 17 digs. Prazak posted 17 digs to go with five aces, Talley handed out 28 assists and McCune added 15 assists.

Linton led the way with 15 kills against Texas Lutheran while Smith added 12 kills, Abernethy posted 11 kills and 19 digs, Prazak collected 39 digs, Talley totaled 28 assists and 11 digs, pushing her past 1,000 for her career, and Brianne Tseng contributed 20 assists and 11 digs.

Storm volleyball swept

MONTICELLO, Ark. — Southeastern Oklahoma State came up on the short end of a 25-19, 28-26, 25-23 loss against Arkansas-Monticello in Great American Conference play.

Caroline Griffith led the Savage Storm (6-9, 3-4) with 10 kills while Skylor Lewis was next with nine kills and totaled 17 digs and Jadyn James added seven kills.

Ruthie Forson dished out 30 assists to go with four kills, five digs and two aces, Grace Shehadeh collected 18 digs and Micah Stiggers chipped in 12 digs.

AC men's soccer loses

After trailing 3-0 at the break, the Austin College men's soccer team tallied twice in the second half but came up short against Colorado College, 3-2, in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference action.

After 20 scoreless minutes, the Tigers broke through with a goal by Sajjan Singh, who took a long through-ball and finished inside the left post at the 22:19 mark.

The Tigers tallied again, this time off the foot of Gabe Kellman, who finished from point-blank range off of a corner kick by Alex Meyerhoff in the 36th minute.

Kellman scored again just over six minutes later, putting one away inside the right post to make it 3-0.

Austin College (2-8, 0-2) came out strong in the second half and it didn't take the 'Roos long to get on the scoreboard as Louis Catchpole took a pass across the box from Logan Newman and finished inside the left post at the 51:21 mark.

Just 76 seconds later, Catchpole found the net again on a nearly identical play, this time with the assist coming from Kenneth Kienle.

Austin College was unable to get the equalizer and the Tigers finished with a 19-9 shot advantage. Connor Tullis made four saves for the 'Roos while Keleher Felton stopped a pair of shots for Colorado College.

Southeastern runners 7th

WICHITA FALLS — Zinara Lesley posted a top-10 finish to pace Southeastern Oklahoma State to a seventh-place team finish at the Mustangs Invitational.

Lesley was just off her personal-best pace with a time of 19:10.6 to get eighth place.

Rachel Wynn was next after clocking a 20:10.5 and crossing in 22nd while Megan Rose followed with a time of 20:25.1, which was good for 28th place.

Ashley Martinez-Medina posted a time of 21:33.6 to finish 46th and Madelynn Coffey had a time of 21:54.7 in 54th place.

Amanda Rodriguez crossed in a time of 22:51.5 to finish 63rd and Bailey Pritchett was 68th with a time of 23:10.6.

Southeastern posted 153 points and tied Science and Arts of Oklahoma, while both teams were just behind Texas Wesleyan with 139 points in fifth. Oklahoma City took the top spot with 57 points.

The Storm will compete in the Great American Conference Championship meet at Harding University on Oct. 23.