Week 7 Texoma High School Football Scores and Standings

Herald Democrat

7-5A (I)       Dist Year PF PA

Tyler            2-0  4-2 205 160

H. Park        2-0  5-1 185 146

Longview     2-1  5-2 219 130

M. North      2-1  3-4 215 259

Sherman     1-1  3-3 156 201

Wylie East   0-3  2-4 106 192

W. Mesquite 0-3  2-5 229 247

Friday, Oct. 8

McKinney North 28, Wylie East 21

Tyler 31, West Mesquite 18

Highland Park 21, Longview 16

(Sherman bye)

Friday, Oct. 15

Sherman at Longview, 7:30 p.m.

Wylie East at Tyler, 7:30 p.m.

Highland Park at McKinney North, 7:30 p.m.

(West Mesquite bye)

7-5A (II)      Dist Year PF PA

Lovejoy        4-0  6-0 348 63

Frisco          4-0  6-0 317 122

Denison       3-1  5-1 206 144

F. Liberty     3-1  5-1 253 179

F. Memorial 2-3  4-3 222 237

P. Rock Hill 1-3  2-4 201 193

Lake Dallas 1-4  3-4 211 256

Princeton     1-4  3-4 204 254

F. Leb. Trail 0-4  1-5 121 264

Thursday, Oct. 7

Lovejoy 53, Frisco Memorial 0

Friday, Oct. 8

Denison 40, Lake Dallas 17

Frisco 59, Princeton 21

Frisco Liberty 56, Frisco Lebanon Trail 7

(Prosper Rock Hill bye)

Thursday, Oct. 14

Prosper Rock Hill at Frisco Memorial (Ford Center), 7 p.m.

Princeton at Frisco Lebanon Trail (Memorial Stadium), 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 15

Denison at Frisco (Memorial Stadium), 7 p.m.

Lovejoy at Lake Dallas, 7 p.m.

(Frisco Liberty bye)

4-4A (II)      Dist Year PF PA

V. Alstyne    1-0  6-1 664 131

Celina         1-0  5-1 211 94

Sanger        0-0  4-2 294 168

Aubrey        0-1  6-1 286 128

Krum           0-1  4-3 257 148

Friday, Oct. 8

Van Alstyne 43, Krum 14

Celina 49, Aubrey 14

(Sanger bye)

Friday, Oct. 15

Sanger at Aubrey, 7:30 p.m.

Celina at Krum, 7:30 p.m.

(Van Alstyne bye)

4-3A (I)       Dist Year PF PA

Brock           3-0  6-0 254 65

Pilot Point    3-0  4-2 195 168

Whitesboro  2-1  3-3 152 185

Peaster        2-1  5-1 253 91

Boyd            1-2  1-5 137 240

Paradise      1-2  4-2 199 114

Ponder         0-3  3-3 194 174

Bowie           0-3  2-4 151 215

Friday, Oct. 8

Brock 42, Whitesboro 21

Pilot Point 35, Paradise 21

Peaster 35, Bowie 20

Boyd 28, Ponder 21

Friday, Oct. 15

Pilot Point at Whitesboro, 7:30 p.m.

Bowie at Paradise, 7:30 p.m.

Boyd at Peaster, 7:30 p.m.

Brock at Ponder, 7:30 p.m.

5-3A (I)       Dist Year PF PA

Pottsboro     3-0  3-2 217149

Mt. Vernon   3-0  6-0 311 90

Mineola        2-1  3-3 156 165

Bonham       2-1  3-3 246 285

Winnsboro   1-2  3-3 263 182

Rains           1-2  2-3 122 201

Commerce  0-3  1-5 158 287

Howe           0-3  0-6 134 268

Friday, Oct. 8

Emory Rains 43, Howe 38

Pottsboro 65, Commerce 28

Mount Vernon 49, Mineola 7

Bonham 51, Winnsboro 49

Friday, Oct. 15

Commerce at Howe, 7:30 p.m.

Mineola at Pottsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Winnsboro at Emory Rains, 7:30 p.m.

Bonham at Mount Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

8-3A (II)      Dist Year PF PA

Gunter         3-0  7-0 333 53

S&S             2-0  2-4 116 192

Bells            2-1  4-3 252 178

Whitewright 2-1  3-4 163 193

Lone Oak    0-2  2-4 124 142

Leonard       0-2  3-2 189 148

Blue Ridge  0-3  1-6 105 252

Friday, Oct. 8

Whitewright 27, Lone Oak 21

Bells 52, Blue Ridge 14

Gunter 55, Leonard 12

(S&S bye)

Friday, Oct 15

S&S at Whitewright, 7:30 p.m.

Lone Oak at Bells, 7:30 p.m.

Blue Ridge at Leonard, 7:30 p.m.

(Gunter bye)

5-2A (I)       Dist Year PF PA

Collinsville   1-0  3-3 189 187

Tioga           1-0  3-3 231120

Alvord          1-0  4-2 237 159

Tom Bean    0-1  0-5  34 210

Trenton        0-1  3-2 144 110

Lindsay        0-1  2-4 191 206

Friday, Oct. 8

Tioga 32, Trenton 13

Alvord 65, Tom Bean 0

Collinsville 56, Lindsay 27

Friday, Oct. 15

Tioga at Lindsay, 7:30 p.m.

Tom Bean at Trenton, 7:30 p.m.

Alvord at Collinsville, 7:30 p.m.

TAPPS Division III District 2

                   Dist Year PF PA

C. Classical 2-0  4-2 443 278

I. Faustina   1-0  6-0 336 70

PCA North   2-2  4-3 365 276

A. Christian 2-2  5-2 295 202

TCS             0-1  0-6  65 301

D. Fairhill     0-2  0-6  93 350

Thursday, Oct. 7

Irving Faustina 56, Apple Springs 6

Friday, Oct. 8

Fort Worth Covenant Classical 54, Azle Christian 8

Prestonwood Christian Academy North 58, Dallas Fairhill 12

 (Texoma Christian bye)

Friday, Oct. 15

Azle Christian at Texoma Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Irving Faustina at Prestonwood Christian Academy North, 7:30 p.m.

Baird at Fort Worth Covenant Classical, 7:30 p.m.

(Dallas Fairhill bye)