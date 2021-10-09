Week 7 Texoma High School Football Scores and Standings
7-5A (I) Dist Year PF PA
Tyler 2-0 4-2 205 160
H. Park 2-0 5-1 185 146
Longview 2-1 5-2 219 130
M. North 2-1 3-4 215 259
Sherman 1-1 3-3 156 201
Wylie East 0-3 2-4 106 192
W. Mesquite 0-3 2-5 229 247
Friday, Oct. 8
McKinney North 28, Wylie East 21
Tyler 31, West Mesquite 18
Highland Park 21, Longview 16
(Sherman bye)
Friday, Oct. 15
Sherman at Longview, 7:30 p.m.
Wylie East at Tyler, 7:30 p.m.
Highland Park at McKinney North, 7:30 p.m.
(West Mesquite bye)
7-5A (II) Dist Year PF PA
Lovejoy 4-0 6-0 348 63
Frisco 4-0 6-0 317 122
Denison 3-1 5-1 206 144
F. Liberty 3-1 5-1 253 179
F. Memorial 2-3 4-3 222 237
P. Rock Hill 1-3 2-4 201 193
Lake Dallas 1-4 3-4 211 256
Princeton 1-4 3-4 204 254
F. Leb. Trail 0-4 1-5 121 264
Thursday, Oct. 7
Lovejoy 53, Frisco Memorial 0
Friday, Oct. 8
Denison 40, Lake Dallas 17
Frisco 59, Princeton 21
Frisco Liberty 56, Frisco Lebanon Trail 7
(Prosper Rock Hill bye)
Thursday, Oct. 14
Prosper Rock Hill at Frisco Memorial (Ford Center), 7 p.m.
Princeton at Frisco Lebanon Trail (Memorial Stadium), 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 15
Denison at Frisco (Memorial Stadium), 7 p.m.
Lovejoy at Lake Dallas, 7 p.m.
(Frisco Liberty bye)
4-4A (II) Dist Year PF PA
V. Alstyne 1-0 6-1 664 131
Celina 1-0 5-1 211 94
Sanger 0-0 4-2 294 168
Aubrey 0-1 6-1 286 128
Krum 0-1 4-3 257 148
Friday, Oct. 8
Van Alstyne 43, Krum 14
Celina 49, Aubrey 14
(Sanger bye)
Friday, Oct. 15
Sanger at Aubrey, 7:30 p.m.
Celina at Krum, 7:30 p.m.
(Van Alstyne bye)
4-3A (I) Dist Year PF PA
Brock 3-0 6-0 254 65
Pilot Point 3-0 4-2 195 168
Whitesboro 2-1 3-3 152 185
Peaster 2-1 5-1 253 91
Boyd 1-2 1-5 137 240
Paradise 1-2 4-2 199 114
Ponder 0-3 3-3 194 174
Bowie 0-3 2-4 151 215
Friday, Oct. 8
Brock 42, Whitesboro 21
Pilot Point 35, Paradise 21
Peaster 35, Bowie 20
Boyd 28, Ponder 21
Friday, Oct. 15
Pilot Point at Whitesboro, 7:30 p.m.
Bowie at Paradise, 7:30 p.m.
Boyd at Peaster, 7:30 p.m.
Brock at Ponder, 7:30 p.m.
5-3A (I) Dist Year PF PA
Pottsboro 3-0 3-2 217149
Mt. Vernon 3-0 6-0 311 90
Mineola 2-1 3-3 156 165
Bonham 2-1 3-3 246 285
Winnsboro 1-2 3-3 263 182
Rains 1-2 2-3 122 201
Commerce 0-3 1-5 158 287
Howe 0-3 0-6 134 268
Friday, Oct. 8
Emory Rains 43, Howe 38
Pottsboro 65, Commerce 28
Mount Vernon 49, Mineola 7
Bonham 51, Winnsboro 49
Friday, Oct. 15
Commerce at Howe, 7:30 p.m.
Mineola at Pottsboro, 7:30 p.m.
Winnsboro at Emory Rains, 7:30 p.m.
Bonham at Mount Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
8-3A (II) Dist Year PF PA
Gunter 3-0 7-0 333 53
S&S 2-0 2-4 116 192
Bells 2-1 4-3 252 178
Whitewright 2-1 3-4 163 193
Lone Oak 0-2 2-4 124 142
Leonard 0-2 3-2 189 148
Blue Ridge 0-3 1-6 105 252
Friday, Oct. 8
Whitewright 27, Lone Oak 21
Bells 52, Blue Ridge 14
Gunter 55, Leonard 12
(S&S bye)
Friday, Oct 15
S&S at Whitewright, 7:30 p.m.
Lone Oak at Bells, 7:30 p.m.
Blue Ridge at Leonard, 7:30 p.m.
(Gunter bye)
5-2A (I) Dist Year PF PA
Collinsville 1-0 3-3 189 187
Tioga 1-0 3-3 231120
Alvord 1-0 4-2 237 159
Tom Bean 0-1 0-5 34 210
Trenton 0-1 3-2 144 110
Lindsay 0-1 2-4 191 206
Friday, Oct. 8
Tioga 32, Trenton 13
Alvord 65, Tom Bean 0
Collinsville 56, Lindsay 27
Friday, Oct. 15
Tioga at Lindsay, 7:30 p.m.
Tom Bean at Trenton, 7:30 p.m.
Alvord at Collinsville, 7:30 p.m.
TAPPS Division III District 2
Dist Year PF PA
C. Classical 2-0 4-2 443 278
I. Faustina 1-0 6-0 336 70
PCA North 2-2 4-3 365 276
A. Christian 2-2 5-2 295 202
TCS 0-1 0-6 65 301
D. Fairhill 0-2 0-6 93 350
Thursday, Oct. 7
Irving Faustina 56, Apple Springs 6
Friday, Oct. 8
Fort Worth Covenant Classical 54, Azle Christian 8
Prestonwood Christian Academy North 58, Dallas Fairhill 12
(Texoma Christian bye)
Friday, Oct. 15
Azle Christian at Texoma Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Irving Faustina at Prestonwood Christian Academy North, 7:30 p.m.
Baird at Fort Worth Covenant Classical, 7:30 p.m.
(Dallas Fairhill bye)