Volleyball Roundup — Denison wins; Gunter, Tom Bean earn playoff spots

The Denison Lady Yellow Jackets earned their first district victory of the season as the defeated Princeton, 19-25, 25-14, 25-21, 25-23, in 10-5A action at Denison.

The Lady Yellow Jackets (7-26, 1-8) will host rival Sherman at 6 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Rachel Sadler had 14 kills to lead Princeton (20-20, 2-7).

McKinney North 3, Sherman 0

In Sherman, the Lady Bearcats suffered a 25-15, 25-11, 25-11 loss against first-place McKinney North during District 10-5A play.

Sherman (8-25, 1-8) will play at rival Denison at 6 p.m. on Tuesday night.

District 9-4A

Sanger 3, Van Alstyne 1

In Sanger, the fifth-place Lady Panthers suffered a 10-25, 27-25, 22-25, 16-25 loss against fourth-place Sanger in district play.

Van Alstyne (20-14, 3-5) will host Gainesville on Tuesday night.

District 10-3A

Whitesboro 3, S&S 0

In Sadler, Abby Robinson had 14 digs as Whitesboro defeated S&S, 25-23, 25-15, 25-22, in district play.

Jenna King added 13 digs, Libby Langford chipped in nine digs and Karley Wolf totaled seven digs for Whitesboro (14-19, 3-6), which hosts Pilot Point on Tuesday.

S&S (19-11, 3-6) will travel to Ponder on Tuesday night.

District 11-3A

Gunter 3, Leonard 0

In Gunter, Rayanna Mauldin and Hanna Rubis each had 11 kills apiece as first-place Gunter clinched a playoff spot with a 25-5, 25-11, 25-5 victory against fifth-place Leonard in district play.

Miranda Putnicki chipped in five kills for the defending Region II champs, who earned their 21st straight postseason appearance.

Gunter (25-6, 9-0) hosts fourth-place Bonham on Tuesday night.

Leonard (11-17, 3-6) stayed tied with Whitewright in the standings.

Pottsboro 3, Whitewright 0

In Pottsboro, Taylor Hayes had 14 kills as second-place Pottsboro defeated fifth-place Whitewright, 25-20, 26-24, 25-3, in district action.

Ciara Redden added nine kills, Palyn Reid handed out 14 assists, Jordyn Hampton finished with 12 assists, Autumn Graley collected nine digs and Maddie Skipworth chipped in seven digs for Pottsboro (23-8, 7-2), which travels to Blue Ridge on Tuesday with the winner gaining sole possession of second place.

Whitewright (11-17, 3-6) will host Leonard on Tuesday night.

Blue Ridge 3, Bells 0

In Blue Ridge, the Lady Panthers suffered a 25-15, 25-16, 25-14 loss against second-place Blue Ridge in district action.

Bells (13-17, 2-7) will travel to Howe on Tuesday night.

Bonham 3, Howe 0

In Bonham, the Lady Bulldogs suffered a 25-18, 25-20, 25-20 loss against fourth-place Bonham in district action.

Howe will host Bells on Tuesday night.

District 16-2A

Tom Bean 3, Collinsville 0

In Tom Bean, the first-place Lady Tomcats defeated second-place Collinsville, 27-25, 25-18, 25-15, in district action to clinch a playoff spot.

Tom Bean (25-4, 9-0) will host Sam Rayburn on Tuesday night.

Collinsville (15-16, 7-2) will host Tioga on Tuesday with the winner clinching a playoff spot and gaining sole possession of second place.

Tioga 3, Savoy 0

In Tioga, Gabby Ayala had eight kills and eight aces as second-place Tioga swept Savoy, 25-13, 25-14, 25-12, in district action.

Sara O’Bryan totaled six kills, Taylor Roberts added six aces and Channing Hurst handed out 15 assists for Tioga (12-16, 7-1), which travels to Collinsville on Tuesday night. The winner of that match will clinch a playoff spot and have sole possession of second place.