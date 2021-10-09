Tioga beats Trenton to start 5-2A (I) play

Carrie Johnson

For the Herald Democrat

TIOGA — The Bulldogs showed during non-district play that they were an improved group over a year ago.

And for the first time in two years, Tioga earned a district victory as it opened 5-2A (I) play with a 32-13 victory against Trenton.

In a match-up that saw a lot of quick rushes, wide runs and some aggressive defense for a 12-7 half-time score, the Bulldogs were able to pull away in the second half and snap a seven-game district losing streak.

“Really proud of our team and coaches,” Tioga head coach Chad Rogers said. “It was a complete team effort. We are getting better every day.”

Senior quarterback Logan Westbrook had 138 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries and completed 7-of-8 passes for 91 yards while Johnny Dorpinghaus had 69 yards and two TDs on eight carries with two catches for 52 yards and Chase Evans ran 13 times for 84 yards and a score for the Bulldogs, who play at Lindsay on Friday night.

Colton Gray had 17 carries for 143 yards, Jacob Forgione added 41 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries and Zak Holley caught a TD pass from Micah Wommack for Trenton (3-2, 0-1), which hosts Tom Bean on Friday.

“We played hard and hung around, but Tioga was the better team tonight,” Trenton head coach Josh Shipman said.

Trenton turned the ball over on downs and Tioga went to work taking the lead. Westbrook immediately ran up the middle for 21 yards and a receiver screen pass to Dorpinghaus set up his six-yard touchdown run with 4:53 left in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs took possession right before the quarter ended and Westbrook didn’t waste much time into the second quarter with a 13-yard TD run. Trenton stopped the two-point conversion to keep it a 12-0 margin.

After both teams had empty drives, Trenton pushed down the field to try and score before the half ended. With one minute left, the Tigers found the end zone on Wommack’s 12-yard touchdown throw to Holley to make it 12-7 at the break.

Both defenses made stops to begin the third quarter before Tioga put together a scoring drive.

Westbrook sprinted for a 41-yard keeper that widened the gap to 18-7. Late in the third Dorpinghaus reached the left side of the end zone for a 21-yard touchdown run and a 25-7 lead.

The Tigers responded early in the fourth quarter when Forgione had a four-yard TD run to keep Trenton’s hopes alive but Tioga needed just three plays to go back up by three touchdowns.

Evans went up the middle and explode out of the traffic for a 35-yard touchdown to produce the final points with just over 10 minutes remaining.