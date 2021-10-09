Football Roundup — Local trio victorious in 8-3A (II) match-ups

Herald Democrat

GUNTER — Ethan Sloan had 12 carries for 142 yards and a touchdown to go with a 36-yard TD reception as first-place Gunter defeated Leonard, 55-12, in District 8-3A (II) action.

Ivy Hellman finished with seven carries for 156 yards and two touchdowns, Hudson Graham had 94 yards and two TDs on 10 carries and was 7-of-12 passing for 104 yards and a score and Ashton Bennett had five carries for 72 yards and two touchdowns for Gunter (7-0, 3-0), which has the district bye on Friday before playing at Blue Ridge on Oct. 22.

D.J. Brown ran for two touchdowns for Leonard (3-2, 0-2), which became the first team to score an offensive TD in the first half against Gunter this year.

Bells 52, Blue Ridge 14

In Blue Ridge, Hayden Allen ran for three touchdowns as third-place Bells defeated Blue Ridge in District 8-3A (II) play.

Spencer Hinds had 11 carries for 93 yards and two TDs, Preston Carter also ran for a score and Bo Baker finished with 10 carries for 90 yards and returned an interception 60 yards for a touchdown for Bells (4-3, 2-1), which hosts Lone Oak on Friday.

Casey Walls threw two touchdown passes to Jonathan Garza for Blue Ridge (1-6, 0-3), which plays at Leonard on Friday.

Whitewright 27, Lone Oak 21

In Lone Oak, Xy’rion Daniels had 115 yards and four touchdowns on 21 carries as Whitewright defeated Lone Oak in 8-3A (II) action.

Kayden Carraway had 20 carries for 81 yards and was 5-of-7 passing for 80 yards with an interception, Colby Jones ran for 86 yards on 11 carries, Clayton Warford had a 53-yard reception and Maverick Sartain chipped in a 30-yard catch from Chauk Bailey for Whitewright (3-4, 2-1), which hosts S&S on Friday.

Lone Oak (2-4, 0-2) will play at Bells on Friday.

District 4-3A (I)

Brock 42, Whitesboro 21

In Brock, Torran Naglestad had six receptions for 98 yards and a touchdown during Whitesboro’s loss against Brock in district play.

The Bearcats (3-3, 2-1) played Brock (6-0, 3-0) even through the first half, tied at 21, before the Eagles pulled away in the second half.

Mac Harper completed 14-of-27 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown, Asher Contreras had 10 carries for 48 yards and two catches for 66 yards, Sean Schares ran for a TD and Jayce Sanders returned an interception for a score for Whitesboro, which hosts Pilot Point on Friday.

District 5-3A (I)

Pottsboro 65, Commerce 28

In Commerce, Major McBride had 289 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries as Pottsboro remained undefeated in district play with a victory against Commerce.

The Cardinals (3-2, 3-0), who finished with 516 yards rushing, set a school record for scoring, surpassing the 63 points done three times — against Emory Rains last season and Commerce and Kemp in 2019.

Jett Carroll finished with 18 carries for 163 yards and three touchdowns and was 8-of-15 passing for 95 yards and two touchdowns, Jude Bentley had two catches for 66 yards and two TDs, Dionis Morina recovered a blocked punt for a score and Jacob Turner ran for a touchdown for Pottsboro, which hosts third-place Mineola on Friday night.

Darren Beal threw for 282 yards and a pair of touchdowns to lead Commerce (1-5, 0-3).

Emory Rains 43, Howe 38

In Emory, Austin Haley threw five touchdown passes — two to Ryan Hough — during the Bulldogs’ district loss against Emory Rains.

Ethan Lopez, Kollin Murphy and Carson Daniels had the other touchdown receptions and Daniel Del Angel kicked a field goal for Howe (0-6, 0-3), which hosts Commerce on Friday.

Bobby Dell had three touchdown runs while Audie McAree threw a pair of TD passes and ran for a score for Emory Rains (2-3, 1-2).

District 5-2A (I)

Collinsville 56, Lindsay 27

In Lindsay, Rylan Newman had five carries for 81 yards and two touchdowns and four catches for 106 yards and a TD as Collinsville scored 49 unanswered points in the second half to beat Lindsay in the district opener.

Garrett Trevino added 12 carries for 38 yards and three touchdowns, Colin Barnes finished with 10 receptions for 134 yards and a score and also returned a kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown and Logan Jenkins was 17-of-26 passing for 254 yards and two TDs for Collinsville (3-3, 1-0), which hosts Alvord on Friday.

Dawson Foster threw for 129 yards and two touchdowns but also three interceptions for Lindsay (2-4, 0-1).

Alvord 65, Tom Bean 0

In Bells, Branson Ashlock ran 12 times for 16 yards and completed 8-of-15 passes for 19 yards with an interception as Tom Bean opened district play with a loss to Alvord.

Braden Tumlinson and Gage Moore each had six-yard receptions for Tom Bean (0-5, 0-1), which was shut out for the second straight game, will travel to Trenton on Friday night.

Jacob Martin threw three touchdown passes – two to Ryder Richey – and Jacob Johnson ran for three touchdowns for Alvord (4-2, 1-0).