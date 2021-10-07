Storm women's basketball picked fourth in GAC Preseason Poll

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — Coming off a Great American Conference Tournament finals appearance, Southeastern Oklahoma State women's basketball heads into the 2021-22 season picked to finish fourth according to the league's preseason poll.

The Savage Storm are coming off a 13-8 abbreviated season in the spring where they finished second in the Western Division before making run to the conference championship game.

Southeastern picked up 99 points and one first-place vote, falling two points behind Southern Nazarene, which was third with 101 points and three first-place votes.

Southwestern Oklahoma State was picked to win the league with 111 points and five first-place nods while Arkansas Tech was second with 108 points and three first-place votes.

Harding checked in fifth behind the Storm, with Henderson State in sixth.

East Central was seventh, followed by Ouachita Baptist, Oklahoma Baptist, Southern Arkansas, Northwestern Oklahoma State and Arkansas-Monticello.

Southeastern will open the season at the Missouri Western Classic on Nov. 12.