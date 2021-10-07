Storm volleyball bounces back with sweep at SAU

Herald Democrat

MAGNOLIA, Ark. — Caroline Griffith's 11 kills paced Southeastern Oklahoma State to a 25-22, 26-24, 25-12 victory over Southern Arkansas in Great American Conference play.

The win snapped a three-match losing streak for the the Savage Storm (6-8, 3-3), who play at Arkansas-Monticello on Friday night.

Skylor Lewis added nine kills and 13 digs while Maya Afflerbach chipped in six kills and three blocks, Jadyn James put down five kills, Ruthie Forson handed out 22 assists and Grace Shehadeh collected 10 digs for Southeastern.