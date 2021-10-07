GAC Preseason Poll has Southeastern men's hoops in fourth

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State men's basketball enters the 2021-22 season picked to finish fourth according to the Great American Conference preseason poll.

The Savage Storm are coming off an 8-11 abbreviated spring season in which they finished fourth in the Western Division and won its opening game of the GAC tourney.

Southeastern picked up 90 points, finishing two points behind Southern Nazarene while Oklahoma Baptist is the favorite with 116 points and six first-place votes, followed by Southern Arkansas with 115 points and the other six first-place nods.

Henderson State was fifth, followed by Arkansas Tech, East Central, Ouachita Baptist, Harding, Southwestern Oklahoma State, Northwestern Oklahoma State and Arkansas-Monticello.

Southeastern opens with an exhibition game at the University of Texas-Arlington on Nov. 2 before starting the regular season against Minnesota State-Moorhead in Shawnee, Okla., on Nov. 12.