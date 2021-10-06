Week 7 Texoma High School Football Previews

Note: All games begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless otherwise indicated.

Lake Dallas at Denison

What: District 7-5A (II)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Munson Stadium

Broadcast: KMKT 93.1 FM

Records: Lake Dallas 3-3, 1-3; Denison 4-1, 2-1

Last week: Lake Dallas lost 14-12 against Princeton; Denison won 43-24 against Frisco Memorial

Series: Denison leads 2-1

Last season: Denison won 56-34

Players to watch: Lake Dallas: QB Cade Bortnem, DB Xinjin Gomez; Denison: WR Dylan DeHorney, LB Jakobi DeHorney

Notable: A win would guarantee the Jackets a seventh straight non-losing regular season, the program’s best stretch since 1984-2000 … Denison has just one turnover in its four victories, and none in the last three wins … Lake Dallas has already tripled its win total from last season, when it finished 1-8 and did not win a district game.

Krum at Van Alstyne

What: District 4-4A (II)

Where: Panther Stadium

Broadcast: mixlr.com/va-panther-football

Records: Krum 4-2; Van Alstyne 5-1

Last week: Krum won 55-6 against Venus; Van Alstyne won 24-6 against Bullard

Series: Van Alstyne leads 1-0

Last season: Van Alstyne won 43-13

Players to watch: Krum: RB Devin Brown, LB Connor Green; Van Alstyne: QB Gavin Montgomery, DB Shane Dennis

Notable: This matchup decided the final playoff spot last year as Krum went winless in district and VA’s lone district win was against the Bobcats … A victory would guarantee Van Alstyne its eighth winning regular season in the past nine years … Krum has already doubled its win total from last season, when it finished 2-6.

Whitesboro at Brock

What: District 4-3A (I)

Where: Eagle Stadium

Broadcast: www.whitesboroisd.org

Records: Whitesboro 3-2, 2-0; Brock 5-0, 2-0

Last week: Whitesboro won 36-14 against Boyd; Brock won 35-16 against Paradise

Series: Brock leads 3-0

Last season: Brock won 50-7

Players to watch: Whitesboro: WR Torran Naglestad, DB Karter Sluder; Brock: RB Kutter Wilson, DL Kadyn Mathews

Notable: The winner will either be alone in first place or tied with Pilot Point, pending the outcome of its game against Paradise … A win by the Bearcats would match their win total from last season … Brock has won 14 straight district games dating back to 2019.

Howe at Emory Rains

What: District 5-3A (I)

Where: Wildcat Stadium

Broadcast: www.howeenterprise.com/live-broadcast/

Records: Howe 0-5, 0-2; Emory Rains 1-3, 0-2

Last week: Howe lost 70-17 against Winnsboro; Emory Rains lost 45-0 against Pottsboro

Series: Emory Rains leads 3-0

Last season: Emory Rains won 55-10

Players to watch: Howe: RB Antone Rattler, DB Wesley Inge; Emory Rains: QB Audie McAree, LB Kaleb Wilhite

Notable: The last time Howe allowed at least 70 points was 71 against Waskom in 2014 … The Bulldogs are on a 17-game losing streak dating back to 2019 … Rains has allowed at least 45 points in all of its losses.

Pottsboro at Commerce

What: District 5-3A (I)

Where: Ernest Hawkins Field at Memorial Stadium

Broadcast: KZRC 96.1 FM / www.citylinktv.com/channel/durant-mix-tv/

Records: Pottsboro 2-2, 2-0; Commerce 1-4, 0-2

Last week: Pottsboro won 45-0 against Emory Rains; Commerce lost 63-22 against Mount Vernon

Series: Series tied 7-7

Last season: Pottsboro won 2-0 by forfeit

Players to watch: Pottsboro: WR Reid Thompson, DL Connor Nix; Commerce: QB Darren Beal, LB Ashton Seale

Notable: Last year’s game was cancelled due to COVID-19 cases at Commerce, which ended up forfeiting three district games and cancelling a non-district contest … The Cardinals have won six straight in the series … Commerce has allowed 139 points over the last two weeks: 63 to Mount Vernon and 76 against Bonham.

Whitewright at Lone Oak

What: District 8-3A (II)

Where: Buffalo Stadium

Records: Whitewright 2-4, 1-1; Lone Oak 2-3, 0-1

Last week: Whitewright won 31-13 against Blue Ridge; Lone Oak lost 21-20 against S&S

Series: Lone Oak leads 4-2

Last season: Whitewright won 36-7

Players to watch: Whitewright: WR Xy’rion Daniels, DB Zayne Prieto; Lone Oak: RB Mariano Rincon, DB Colton Money

Notable: Whitewright snapped a four-game losing streak with its win last week … The Tigers forced three turnovers and allowed just 210 yards against Blue Ridge … Lone Oak hasn’t had a winning season since 2016 but has already won more games than last year, when it finished 1-9.

Bells at Blue Ridge

What: District 8-3A (II)

Where: Tiger Stadium

Records: Bells 3-3, 1-1; Blue Ridge 1-5, 0-2

Last week: Bells lost 41-14 against Gunter; Blue Ridge lost 31-13 against Whitewright

Series: Bells leads 11-8

Last season: Bells won 53-34

Players to watch: Bells: RB Spencer Hinds, DB Kaden Pyle; Blue Ridge: QB Casey Walls, DB Nathan Prieto

Notable: Bells has won four of the last five meetings … The Panthers became the first team to score double-figures against Gunter last week … Blue Ridge is on a five-game losing streak and not scored more than 14 points in any game during that stretch.

Leonard at Gunter

What: District 8-3A (II)

Where: Tiger Stadium

Broadcast: www.guntertexas.com

Records: Leonard 3-1, 0-1; Gunter 6-0, 2-0

Last week: Leonard did not play; Gunter won 41-14 against Bells

Series: Gunter leads 15-0

Last season: Gunter won 29-8

Players to watch: Leonard: QB D.J. Brown, LB Dalton Doyle; Gunter: RB Cade Dodson, DL Lane Dophied

Notable: Gunter’s defense has still not allowed a point in the first half so far this season and is allowing 6.8 points per game … Gunter has not allowed more than eight points to Leonard in the last three meetings … Leonard lost 37-29 against Bells in its district opener two weeks ago.

Trenton at Tioga

What: District 5-2A (I)

Where: Bulldog Stadium

Records: Trenton 3-1; Tioga 2-3

Last week: Trenton did not play; Tioga did not play

Series: Trenton leads 2-1-1

Last season: Trenton won 45-6

Players to watch: Trenton: RB Jacob Forgione, LB Drake Foster; Tioga: WR Sam Mott, LB Jonah Grubbs

Notable: Tioga has lost seven straight district games dating back to the 2019 season … The Bulldogs are averaging 39.8 points per game heading into district after scoring just 57 total points going into district play last season … A victory by Trenton would match its win total from each of the past two seasons.

Alvord vs. Tom Bean

What: District 5-2A (I)

Where: Bells’ Panther Stadium

Records: Alvord 3-2; Tom Bean 0-4

Last week: Alvord won 55-6 against Chico; Tom Bean did not play

Series: Alvord leads 1-0

Last season: Alvord won 50-34

Players to watch: Alvord: QB Jacob Martin, LB Jacob Johnson; Tom Bean: RB Alex Sanchez, LB Justin Baque

Notable: This is the second straight Tom Bean home game to be played at a neutral site because of delayed renovations at Tomcat Stadium … Tom Bean is trying to avoid an 0-5 start for the first time since 2011 … Alvord has alternated wins and losses through five games.

Collinsville at Lindsay

What: District 5-2A (I)

Where: Knight Stadium

Records: Collinsville 2-3; Lindsay 2-3

Last week: Collinsville lost 56-13 against Muenster; Lindsay did not play

Series: Lindsay leads 29-16

Last season: Lindsay won 68-26

Players to watch: Collinsville: WR Landon Carpenter, LB Tyler Fogle; Lindsay: QB Kolt Schuckers, DB Ryan Wolf

Notable: Lindsay has won six of the past seven meetings … The Pirates haven’t scored more than 21 points in any of their losses … Lindsay lost against Muenster, 40-7, in Week 2.