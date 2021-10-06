Week 7 Texoma High School Football Previews
Note: All games begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless otherwise indicated.
Lake Dallas at Denison
What: District 7-5A (II)
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Munson Stadium
Broadcast: KMKT 93.1 FM
Records: Lake Dallas 3-3, 1-3; Denison 4-1, 2-1
Last week: Lake Dallas lost 14-12 against Princeton; Denison won 43-24 against Frisco Memorial
Series: Denison leads 2-1
Last season: Denison won 56-34
Players to watch: Lake Dallas: QB Cade Bortnem, DB Xinjin Gomez; Denison: WR Dylan DeHorney, LB Jakobi DeHorney
Notable: A win would guarantee the Jackets a seventh straight non-losing regular season, the program’s best stretch since 1984-2000 … Denison has just one turnover in its four victories, and none in the last three wins … Lake Dallas has already tripled its win total from last season, when it finished 1-8 and did not win a district game.
Krum at Van Alstyne
What: District 4-4A (II)
Where: Panther Stadium
Broadcast: mixlr.com/va-panther-football
Records: Krum 4-2; Van Alstyne 5-1
Last week: Krum won 55-6 against Venus; Van Alstyne won 24-6 against Bullard
Series: Van Alstyne leads 1-0
Last season: Van Alstyne won 43-13
Players to watch: Krum: RB Devin Brown, LB Connor Green; Van Alstyne: QB Gavin Montgomery, DB Shane Dennis
Notable: This matchup decided the final playoff spot last year as Krum went winless in district and VA’s lone district win was against the Bobcats … A victory would guarantee Van Alstyne its eighth winning regular season in the past nine years … Krum has already doubled its win total from last season, when it finished 2-6.
Whitesboro at Brock
What: District 4-3A (I)
Where: Eagle Stadium
Broadcast: www.whitesboroisd.org
Records: Whitesboro 3-2, 2-0; Brock 5-0, 2-0
Last week: Whitesboro won 36-14 against Boyd; Brock won 35-16 against Paradise
Series: Brock leads 3-0
Last season: Brock won 50-7
Players to watch: Whitesboro: WR Torran Naglestad, DB Karter Sluder; Brock: RB Kutter Wilson, DL Kadyn Mathews
Notable: The winner will either be alone in first place or tied with Pilot Point, pending the outcome of its game against Paradise … A win by the Bearcats would match their win total from last season … Brock has won 14 straight district games dating back to 2019.
Howe at Emory Rains
What: District 5-3A (I)
Where: Wildcat Stadium
Broadcast: www.howeenterprise.com/live-broadcast/
Records: Howe 0-5, 0-2; Emory Rains 1-3, 0-2
Last week: Howe lost 70-17 against Winnsboro; Emory Rains lost 45-0 against Pottsboro
Series: Emory Rains leads 3-0
Last season: Emory Rains won 55-10
Players to watch: Howe: RB Antone Rattler, DB Wesley Inge; Emory Rains: QB Audie McAree, LB Kaleb Wilhite
Notable: The last time Howe allowed at least 70 points was 71 against Waskom in 2014 … The Bulldogs are on a 17-game losing streak dating back to 2019 … Rains has allowed at least 45 points in all of its losses.
Pottsboro at Commerce
What: District 5-3A (I)
Where: Ernest Hawkins Field at Memorial Stadium
Broadcast: KZRC 96.1 FM / www.citylinktv.com/channel/durant-mix-tv/
Records: Pottsboro 2-2, 2-0; Commerce 1-4, 0-2
Last week: Pottsboro won 45-0 against Emory Rains; Commerce lost 63-22 against Mount Vernon
Series: Series tied 7-7
Last season: Pottsboro won 2-0 by forfeit
Players to watch: Pottsboro: WR Reid Thompson, DL Connor Nix; Commerce: QB Darren Beal, LB Ashton Seale
Notable: Last year’s game was cancelled due to COVID-19 cases at Commerce, which ended up forfeiting three district games and cancelling a non-district contest … The Cardinals have won six straight in the series … Commerce has allowed 139 points over the last two weeks: 63 to Mount Vernon and 76 against Bonham.
Whitewright at Lone Oak
What: District 8-3A (II)
Where: Buffalo Stadium
Records: Whitewright 2-4, 1-1; Lone Oak 2-3, 0-1
Last week: Whitewright won 31-13 against Blue Ridge; Lone Oak lost 21-20 against S&S
Series: Lone Oak leads 4-2
Last season: Whitewright won 36-7
Players to watch: Whitewright: WR Xy’rion Daniels, DB Zayne Prieto; Lone Oak: RB Mariano Rincon, DB Colton Money
Notable: Whitewright snapped a four-game losing streak with its win last week … The Tigers forced three turnovers and allowed just 210 yards against Blue Ridge … Lone Oak hasn’t had a winning season since 2016 but has already won more games than last year, when it finished 1-9.
Bells at Blue Ridge
What: District 8-3A (II)
Where: Tiger Stadium
Records: Bells 3-3, 1-1; Blue Ridge 1-5, 0-2
Last week: Bells lost 41-14 against Gunter; Blue Ridge lost 31-13 against Whitewright
Series: Bells leads 11-8
Last season: Bells won 53-34
Players to watch: Bells: RB Spencer Hinds, DB Kaden Pyle; Blue Ridge: QB Casey Walls, DB Nathan Prieto
Notable: Bells has won four of the last five meetings … The Panthers became the first team to score double-figures against Gunter last week … Blue Ridge is on a five-game losing streak and not scored more than 14 points in any game during that stretch.
Leonard at Gunter
What: District 8-3A (II)
Where: Tiger Stadium
Broadcast: www.guntertexas.com
Records: Leonard 3-1, 0-1; Gunter 6-0, 2-0
Last week: Leonard did not play; Gunter won 41-14 against Bells
Series: Gunter leads 15-0
Last season: Gunter won 29-8
Players to watch: Leonard: QB D.J. Brown, LB Dalton Doyle; Gunter: RB Cade Dodson, DL Lane Dophied
Notable: Gunter’s defense has still not allowed a point in the first half so far this season and is allowing 6.8 points per game … Gunter has not allowed more than eight points to Leonard in the last three meetings … Leonard lost 37-29 against Bells in its district opener two weeks ago.
Trenton at Tioga
What: District 5-2A (I)
Where: Bulldog Stadium
Records: Trenton 3-1; Tioga 2-3
Last week: Trenton did not play; Tioga did not play
Series: Trenton leads 2-1-1
Last season: Trenton won 45-6
Players to watch: Trenton: RB Jacob Forgione, LB Drake Foster; Tioga: WR Sam Mott, LB Jonah Grubbs
Notable: Tioga has lost seven straight district games dating back to the 2019 season … The Bulldogs are averaging 39.8 points per game heading into district after scoring just 57 total points going into district play last season … A victory by Trenton would match its win total from each of the past two seasons.
Alvord vs. Tom Bean
What: District 5-2A (I)
Where: Bells’ Panther Stadium
Records: Alvord 3-2; Tom Bean 0-4
Last week: Alvord won 55-6 against Chico; Tom Bean did not play
Series: Alvord leads 1-0
Last season: Alvord won 50-34
Players to watch: Alvord: QB Jacob Martin, LB Jacob Johnson; Tom Bean: RB Alex Sanchez, LB Justin Baque
Notable: This is the second straight Tom Bean home game to be played at a neutral site because of delayed renovations at Tomcat Stadium … Tom Bean is trying to avoid an 0-5 start for the first time since 2011 … Alvord has alternated wins and losses through five games.
Collinsville at Lindsay
What: District 5-2A (I)
Where: Knight Stadium
Records: Collinsville 2-3; Lindsay 2-3
Last week: Collinsville lost 56-13 against Muenster; Lindsay did not play
Series: Lindsay leads 29-16
Last season: Lindsay won 68-26
Players to watch: Collinsville: WR Landon Carpenter, LB Tyler Fogle; Lindsay: QB Kolt Schuckers, DB Ryan Wolf
Notable: Lindsay has won six of the past seven meetings … The Pirates haven’t scored more than 21 points in any of their losses … Lindsay lost against Muenster, 40-7, in Week 2.