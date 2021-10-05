Week 6 Texoma High School Player of the Week

Herald Democrat

Chase Sloan, Jr., QB, S&S

Sloan helped the Rams to a 2-0 district start for the first time since 2015 with a 21-20 victory over Lone Oak in 8-3A (II) action. Serving his role as a runner when behind center, Sloan had 16 carries for 73 yards and all three touchdowns for S&S – two in the fourth quarter as the Rams rallied from down 20-7 for the victory. He has scored the deciding TD in both district wins.

Week 1 – Greyson Ledbetter, Jr., RB, Whitesboro

Week 2 – Phoenix Grant, Jr., QB, Sherman

Week 3 – Johnny Dorpinghaus, Fr., RB, Tioga

Week 4 – Carter Scott, Soph., WR, Collinsville

Week 5 – Brock Baker, Jr., RB, Bells