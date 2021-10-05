Volleyball Roundup — Whitesboro rallies past Ponder in five

Herald Democrat

WHITESBORO — Libby Langford had 23 kills, 14 assists and 11 digs as the Whitesboro Lady Bearcats rallied to beat fourth-place Ponder, 22-25, 22-25, 25-21, 27-25, 19-17, in District 10-3A play.

Jenna King added seven kills, seven aces and 14 digs, Addisen McBride chipped in seven kills and three aces, Maddy Cole handed out 22 assists and Abby Robinson collected 20 digs for Whitesboro (13-19, 2-6), which plays at third-place Callisburg on Friday.

Ponder (16-21, 4-4) dropped to a game in front of S&S and Pilot Point.

District 10-5A

Prosper Rock Hill 3, Sherman 0

In Frisco, the Lady Bearcats suffered a 25-10, 25-10, 25-18 loss against third-place Prosper Rock Hill during district action.

Sherman (8-24, 1-7) will travel to second-place Lovejoy on Friday.

Prosper Rock Hill (19-16, 5-3) is tied with Wylie East for third place.

Wylie East 3, Denison 0

In Denison, the Lady Yellow Jackets suffered a 25-17, 25-9, 25-17 loss against third-place Wylie East during district action.

Denison (6-26, 0-8) will play at first-place McKinney North on Friday.

Wylie East (15-11, 5-3) is tied with Rock Hill for third place.

District 11-3A

Pottsboro 3, Bells 2

In Bells, Ciara Redden had 20 kills as second-place Pottsboro outlasted Bells, 25-13, 26-24, 20-25, 24-26, 15-9, in district action.

Taylor Hayes put down 16 kills, Palyn Reid totaled 21 assists, five kills and six digs, Jordyn Hampton handed out 25 assists, Autumn Graley collected eight digs and Kayci Schiltz added seven digs for Pottsboro (22-8, 6-2), which travels to first-place Gunter on Friday afternoon.

Bailee Dorris had 12 kills, Katie Spears added eight kills and eight digs, Emery Howard put down six kills, Brooklyn Blodgett handed out nine assists to go with nine digs, Bailey Floyd finished with eight assists and eight digs and Hannah Bondarenko collected 14 digs for Bells (13-16, 2-6), which hosts Bonham on Friday.

Gunter 3, Howe 0

In Howe, Rayanna Mauldin and Shae Pruiett each finished with eight kills as first-place Gunter defeated Howe, 25-10, 25-9, 25-15, in district action.

Hanna Rubis chipped in seven kills while Miranda Putnicki and Aubrey Walton added five kills apiece for Gunter (24-6, 8-0), which will clinch a playoff spot with a victory at home against Leonard on Friday.

District 16-2A

Tioga 3, Dodd City 0

In Tioga, Gabby Ayala had eight kills and six aces as third-place Tioga defeated Dodd City, 26-24, 25-20, 25-22, in district play.

Kaitlyn Garrison collected 10 digs, Channing Hurst handed out eight assists to go with eight digs, Kaylee Evans totaled four blocks and Justice Babbitt added six digs for Tioga (11-16, 6-2), which hosts Sam Rayburn on Friday.

Tom Bean 3, Savoy 0

In Tom Bean, Hannah Kelly had five kills and eight aces as the first-place Lady Tomcats defeated Savoy, 25-5, 25-8, 25-1, in district action.

Emma Lowing totaled 15 aces and three kills, Jessie Ball put down eight kills, Raylynn Adams handed out 13 assists to go with nine aces and Laramie Worley finished with three kills and three aces for Tom Bean (24-4, 8-0), which hosts fourth-place Wolfe City on Friday.

TAPPS 2-2A

FW Bethesda 3, Texoma Christian 0

In Fort Worth, Claire Tarpley had eight kills and nine digs for Texoma Christian but Fort Worth Bethesda earned a 25-21, 25-22, 25-19 victory over the Lady Eagles in district play.

T’a nne Boyd added seven kills, eight digs and three blocks, Anzley Poe collected seven digs and Grace Gross totaled six digs for Texoma Christian (9-6, 2-1), which hosts Weatherford Christian at the Denison Boys and Girls Club on Tuesday night.