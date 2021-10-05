Storm’s Dos Santos, Jurkovic lead charge at ITA Regionals

Herald Democrat

EDMOND, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State men's tennis piled up 20 wins, highlighted by a finals appearance in doubles play by Guilherme Dos Santos and Marin Jurkovic at the ITA Central Region Championships.

Dos Santos and Jurkovic entered the doubles draw seeded sixth, picked up a pair of wins before falling in the final to the third-seed from Ouachita Baptist in three sets.

Another Savage Storm duo found success in the doubles consolation bracket as Marcus Del Rosario and Diego Orduz reached the semifinals and beat teammates Filip Smid and Gen Naraya there before losing in the final

In singles, Dos Santos was the fifth seed and earned three wins before losing to the eventual champion in the quarterfinals

Thabo Ncube, Del Rosario, and Vinicious Outor all picked up first round wins in the 64-player draw before bowing out.

Both Manuel Pilotto and Naraya reached the round of 16 in the consolation bracket.