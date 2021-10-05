Storm golf finishes tied for seventh at Battle for the Belt

Herald Democrat

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Paced by Justice Hartman's 11th-place finish, Southeastern Oklahoma State put together a three-round tally of 882 at the Battle for the Belt to finish tied for seventh.

The Savage Storm opened with a 289 to sit in fourth after one round, and closed with rounds of 295 and 298 to tie Harding for seventh and be just one stroke behind Mississippi College. Henderson State won on its home course with an 845.

Hartman had a pair of under-par rounds of 70 and 71 before closing out the 54-hole tournament with a 75 to card a 216.

Jordan Holifield had a Top 20 finish with a 219 to tie for 19th while Dalton McGinnis carded a 222 to tie for 27th, Trent Zorgdrager was next in line with a 226 and tied for 38th and Ryan Ward rounded out the Storm's effort in a tie for 49th after firing a 236.

Southeastern closes out the fall portion of the season on Oct. 18-19 when plays in the Ranger Invitational at Meadowlake Golf Course in Enid, Okla.