Cozamanis' title highlights Southeastern success at ITA Regional

Herald Democrat

EDMOND, Okla. — Vanessa Cozamanis picked up a sweep of the B Draw at the ITA Central Region Championships to highlight a solid weekend performance by Southeastern Oklahoma State women's tennis.

Cozamanis entered the B Draw seeded second and won five matches, including against top-seeded Claudia Iglesias of Missouri Western State, 7-6, 2-6, 11-9, in the final.

Georgia Hosking reached the B Draw quarterfinal but had to stop there due to an injury while Chantal made it to the round of 32.

Skye Royall posted the team's best run in the A Draw bracket, coming in as the ninth seed getting to the round of 16. Vanessa Nitu had a first-round win before losing.

In the B Draw consolation, Rhythm Aswal advanced to the region final before losing.

In the A Draw, Sara Gonzalez won her consolation opener and then advanced with a bye before falling in the quarterfinals.

In the A Doubles draw, Gonzalez and Cozamanis were seeded seventh and made it to the quarterfinals where their run ended.

The duo of Elizaveta Tregubova and Hosking had an A draw win as well to reach the round of 16.