College Volleyball Roundup — Austin College sweeps tri-match; Southeastern loses

The Austin College volleyball team swept Randall University and Howard Payne University in a non-conference tri-match at Hughey Gym.

The ‘Roos (14-3) started with a 25-12, 25-13, 25-18 win against Randall and then had a 28-26, 25-18, 25-15 victory over Howard Payne.

In the victory over Randall, TJ Folse led a balanced attack for Austin College with nine kills and Cheyenne Dantonio added seven kills. Victoria Smith chipped in six kills and Olivia Linton and Riley Abernethy each had five in the victory. Brooklyn Talley handed out 22 assists to go with five digs, Aubree McCune totaled 17 assists and six digs and Mari Prazak collected 12 digs in the win.

Against Howard Payne, Mattie Duncan led with 11 kills while Abernethy added 10 kills and 14 digs. Smith chipped in nine kills, Linton and Dantonio had eight kills each, Talley finished with 20 assists and 12 digs and McCune contributed 17 assists and six digs. Prazak collected 22 digs for Austin College, which hosts St. Thomas and Texas Lutheran for Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference matches on Friday.

Dallas Baptist 3, Southeastern 1

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State was unable to finish a comeback attempt in a 17-25, 19-25, 25-20, 21-25 loss to Dallas Baptist in non-conference action at Bloomer Sullivan Gymnasium.

Skylor Lewis led the Storm (5-8) with 13 kills and totaled 16 digs while Caroline Griffith added 11 kills and three blocks, Mya Afflerbach chipped in nine kills and three blocks and Jessie Steele finished with seven kills.

Ruthie Forson handed out 42 assists to go with 14 digs and five kills, Grace Shehadeh collected 22 digs and Micah Stiggers contributed 14 digs for Southeastern, which plays at Southern Arkansas in Great American Conference play on Thursday night.